Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Top Giants Once Again To Get Back In The Win Column

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Top Giants Once Again To Get Back In The Win Column

The Eagles went into this game with the Giants with a ton if questions and turmoil (at least outside the building) flying around everywhere in the media and amongst fans.

The defense came up with a quick three and out to quell that rumbling and Britain Covey responded big time with a 54-yard punt return that setup the Eagles offense on their own 13-yard line for an easy layup of just two runs to score a touchdown.

The defense allowed a long field goal that ended the potential for a frosty freeze out, but didn’t let the Giants offense enough time to drive to put up any more points.

The offense had successful runs and some big passes to DeVonta Smith to put together 20 points in the first half.

There was room to improve at the half, but it was a solid performance that should be good enough to beat most teams in the league.

Then, the wheels looked likely to fall off. On the kickoff to start the half, Olamide Zaccheaus blasted Boston Scott and forced the Giant killer to fumble the ball away. It handed the Giants the ball in the redzone and gave them seven points to let New York right back in the game on a drive the Eagles should have been looking to take a three-score lead.

The Eagles offense made a drive, but stalled when Jalen Hurts decided he would start forcing the ball to AJ Brown again. It put them behind the sticks with another drop and then Dallas Goedert slipping led to a pick-six and two point conversion.

Essentially offensive players spent the entire third quarter doing everything they could to even the game up.

Hurts continued to force the ball into Brown on the entire next drive, but in this case talent won out as enough plays were made despite lack of separation. Ultimately, Swift punched it in and showed the first sign of life by the Birds in the second half.

The defense forced a stop and the offense had to settle for a field goal, but it gave the Birds some breathing room.

That was until Reed Blankenship allowed a 70-yard touchdown reception and put the Eagles only up 5 once again.

A push by Swift garnered another field goal and gave the Giants a bit over a minute left with no timeouts to try and put up eight points.

Tyrod Taylor was unable to play hero ball and push the ball downfield, but a short completion and a roughing the passer on Haason Reddick pushed the Giants past midfield.

Offensive MVP: D’Andre Swift

Swift did have a few runs for a loss on failed blocking toward the end of the game, but was effective despite that, he recorded 20 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also did a great job of staying in bounds to try and salt the clock while moving the chains at the end of the game. For some reason, no passes went his way.

The Giants, on their own, wasted 10 seconds and put the game on a single play. The hail mary resulted in a Kelee Ringo INT that got the Eagles back in the win column.

Defensive MVP: Ben VanSumeren

I admit I’m biased here since BVS was my favorite UDFA signing this offseason. For a guy with no NFL game action, he racked up an impressive six tackles in limited snaps while also doing a solid job of forcing runners back into other defenders.

Game Notes

  • Britain Covey did have a fumble in this one, but he was pretty stellar elsewhere, even making an incredible gather on a really short punt that bounced very high. That was in addition to his huge return to start the offense off. He also recorded his first catch this week.
  • The defense was without both Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham in this game. In their absence, Shaq Leonard was a huge factor for the defense. UDFA Ben VanSumeren also made a splash play or two in limited snaps. Leonard did seem to have problems containing a running QB in Tyrod Taylor, however.
  • An excellent tackle by long snapper Rick Lovato on a punt in the third quarter. He even forced a fumble, but the Giants returner fell back on top of it.
  • Poor job by the OL with protection today. It seemed like every other play the DL had someone in the backfield almost right away.
  • For a player largely not involved at all this season, Grant Calcaterra has some impressive plays in this one with both catches and some solid run blocks.
  • Boston Scott has shown a propensity to go off against the Giants. Naturally, that meant these coaches decided he should have just one touch on the day.
  • DeVonta Smith was the best receiver on the field today. Three chunk plays and a touchdown. No idea why Hurts stopped looking for him after the half.

Injury Notes

  • Nothing serious to note.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles – December 25, 2023

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Giants

 3 0 15 7
Eagles 7

13

 0

13
Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
