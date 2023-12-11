Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Eagles A Slight Favorite in the Battle of the Birds

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Eagles vs. Seahawks

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) have been listed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) for next Monday’s Monday Night Football showdown in Seattle. The Eagles are coming off two consecutive losses including Sunday’s 20-point drubbing by the hated Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 28-16, with backup quarterback Drew Lock leading the team for an injured Geno Smith. Philadelphia and Seattle control their own destiny in regard to NFL Playoff seeding. As of now, Seattle is on the outside looking in, but will need to put together a few wins to have a shot. As for the Eagles, well, we know how they’ve been playing.

Below is a complete look at Eagles vs. Seahawks betting odds, including moneyline, point spread, and more!

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Odds

Bet PHI SEA Play
Moneyline -190 +155 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 47.5-Points (-110) Under 47.5 Points (-110) BetMGM logo
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
