Eagles Postgame Report: AJ Brown And Co Fumble Away Game Against Cowboys

The Eagles were hoping to get a bad taste out of their mouths from last week. Or that was at least what fans would have thought. Evidently it was not the plan the offense. Different from much of the rest of the season, however, the issues in this game were not with coaches. There were sufficient opportunities to put up points – it was just that the punter and OZ were the only players to execute any plays.
In fact, Brown, Hurts and Smith all fumbled the ball away in this game.
Instead, they came out flat. The defense was dealt some tough cards with a clear holding call having the flag picked up to allow a touchdown instead of field goal and the next drive having a PI that didn’t exist called to give a conversion on 3rd and 17 and allow Dallas to kick a field goal. Essentially, they played well enough in the first quarter to allow just three points and force a punt but had the referees spot the Cowboys seen extra points.
The offense didn’t come to play at all, or at least the dynamic duo didn’t. AJ Brown had two balls basically hit him in the hands and didn’t catch either while Jalen Hurts fumbled away yet another ball (after the Eagles had a first and goal wiped away by a ticky-tack OPI on a play that Dallas lined up offsides but wasn’t called).
The only points in the first half came off Braden Mann throwing for 28 yards on a fake punt. AJ Brown then proceeded to drop a ball that hit his hands and would have setup first and goal, to it was the punter who got the team the yardage they needed for a field goal.
Jalen Hurts really rallied his offense for another pitiful showing and settled for a field goal while the defense allowed two touchdowns, including one that started with less than two minutes left in the game (this time where the defense was entirely trash but wasn’t helped by refs again).
The Eagles offense came out firing and actually ran the ball, but then AJ Brown struck yet again by fumbling the ball away on his third catch, marking his fourth instance of ending an offensive drive due to his terrible play.
The defense came out firing, too. They forced a three and out and, despite the offense going three and out and losing field position for the Eagles, Fletcher Cox came up with a strip sack that Jalen Carter ran in for a touchdown. It put the Eagles defense up with more points scored than the pitiful excuse for an offense.
The defense managed to keep things tight and allow only a long field goal, but a deep miss through the hands of Smith setup a third and 11. The Eagles called two straight two-yard passes but surprisingly, four yards was not enough to get the needed 11. Maybe Brian Johnson could hire a mathematician to let him know that sort of thing or Hurts could throw it to the guy at the sticks (Goedert) instead of the one well behind it.
In any case, the Eagles offense once again sucked so bad that they setup the Cowboys in a position where they only needed two first downs to kick a field goal and a field goal is what they got, putting Dallas up three scores and essentially putting the game away.
They could have made it close and maybe gotten back into the game when Smith decided it was his turn to fumble the ball away. Then Ringo got the spotlight one last time to surely lose the game.
It was an utter offensive embarrassment and AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts all took turns failing to execute plays that were there and sabotage their own drives (though Brown did it more than the other two).
The Eagles are now tied with the 49ers and Cowboys in the NFC and they do not have the tie breaker over San Francisco, leaving the top seed and division up for grabs.
Mann is a punter and that was the offense’s best weapon in this game – it meant they could punt the ball away instead of fumbling it to a defender. Not only that, but he completed a 28-yard pass that setup a field goal and got the Eagles half of the points that would supposedly be credited to the offense. He had a 118.8 rating and didn’t do anything to screw up drives, something the rest of the star skill players outside Goedert can’t say.
Fletcher Cox was about the only player on the defense in the entire first half that showed any fire. He then forced a strip sack that resulted in more than double the points than Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and their pitiful company could put up on the offensive side of the ball.
