NBA Free Agency: 76ers Expected to Sign Veteran Wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to sign veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Derek Bodner of PHLY reported the deal is for one year at the veteran minimum.
Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2023
Oubre is set up to likely have a big role for the Sixers this season. There is a lot of uncertainty around the roster due to the pending James Harden situation. Also, the team lacks talent at the wing positions after losing Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels in free agency. There is a visible path towards Oubre playing 20-25 minutes per game as the team’s top wing off the bench.
Signing Oubre, especially at the veteran minimum, is a solid move by the Sixers. There are some clear flaws in his game, but Oubre possesses scoring ability the Sixers desperately need off the bench. It is not often someone with this level of talent and experience will be available this late into the offseason. The Oubre signing is a low-risk, high-reward move that fills a clear hole on the roster.