NBA Free Agency: 76ers Expected to Sign Veteran Wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Matt Gregan
Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to sign veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Derek Bodner of PHLY reported the deal is for one year at the veteran minimum.

Oubre, a nine-year veteran, scored a career-best 20.3 points per game for the Charlotte Hornets last season. He possesses a quick trigger combined with a score-first mentality, although he is not an efficient shooter. For his career, the 27-year-old wing is shooting 43.4% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. This lack of efficiency has been a problem throughout his career, especially when Oubre often will not look to pass once the ball gets into his hands. While his game centers around scoring, he does also possess the size and athleticism to be at least a capable defender.

Oubre is set up to likely have a big role for the Sixers this season. There is a lot of uncertainty around the roster due to the pending James Harden situation. Also, the team lacks talent at the wing positions after losing Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels in free agency. There is a visible path towards Oubre playing 20-25 minutes per game as the team’s top wing off the bench.

Signing Oubre, especially at the veteran minimum, is a solid move by the Sixers. There are some clear flaws in his game, but Oubre possesses scoring ability the Sixers desperately need off the bench. It is not often someone with this level of talent and experience will be available this late into the offseason. The Oubre signing is a low-risk, high-reward move that fills a clear hole on the roster.

