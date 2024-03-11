Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Eagles Bringing In Linebacker Zack Baun

NFL Free Agency: Eagles Bringing In Linebacker Zack Baun

The Eagles are addressing needs, but a more under-the-radar signing was on the agenda next for Howie Roseman.

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicates the Eagles will be signing linebacker Zack Baun.

Baun was an intriguing prospect out of Wisconsin, but has only 88 tackles, one interception and two sacks in his four years in the team.

Many Eagles fans will grown, but this is a solid signing.

Baun has the skills that made him a third-round pick and was largely used out of position/did not have his skill set properly utilized by the New Orleans staff.

The Eagles and Vic Fangio likely believe that they can get more out of him or at least put him in position to utilize his pass-rushing acumen that he showed last season despite the Saints failing to commit him to the role.

He should provide good special teams play no matter what happens on defense.

The deal is also not a major one and may not even be guaranteed.

That’d make this a signing that has very little downside as the team could just move on if they chose to do so, but it has the potential to bring in not only a solid special teamer, but an effective rotational player to rush the passer effectively.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

