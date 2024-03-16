Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Weather the Storm

After winning the opening game of a 10-game gauntlet against the Florida Panthers, the Flyers have been feeling the wrath of the playoff push. Between injuries on the blue line and perennial playoff teams taking over games, the last three games for the Flyers have been far from the quality that has become the standard.
The road doesn’t get any easier on Saturday night as the Flyers take on the Boston Bruins, who have a 4-1-1 record in their last six games.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Owen Tippett got back on the board with a power-play goal in Thursday’s loss to Toronto, giving him goals in two straight games. The Flyers are going to need several players to get hot to maintain their playoff push, and having Tippett find his scoring touch again would be a help.
David Pastrnak went through a 15-game stretch with just five goals after a three-point game against the Flyers on Jan. 27. Since then, he had goals in three straight games before being held off the board in Boston’s last game on Thursday against Montreal. The noted Flyer killer could be poised for another big game on Saturday.
Felix Sandstrom gets the start for the Flyers. Sandstrom entered in relief on Thursday, making 12 saves on 15 shots against Toronto over the final two periods. His only start of the season came against Ottawa on March 2, making 24 saves on 26 shots in a win.
Jeremy Swayman gets the start for the Bruins. Swayman allowed four goals on 21 shots in a loss to St. Louis in his last start on Monday. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak for Swayman, which included back-to-back games against Toronto allowing one goal in each.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Mason Lohrei (healthy), Kevin Shattenkirk (healthy), Jakub Lauko (healthy)