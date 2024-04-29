Phillies

Phillies Post Game Report: Realmuto and Stott Power the Phillies to a Three-Game Sweep in San Diego

Phillies Post Game Report: Realmuto and Stott Power the Phillies to a Three-Game Sweep in San Diego

The Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon powered by the longball from Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto. The final score in San Diego: 8-6 Phillies.

The duo drove in seven of the Fightins eight runs on Sunday, Stott with a pair of two-run home runs (3 & 4) and Realmuto with a two-run shot (5) and an RBI single. Outfielder Johan Rojas added an insurance run for the Phillies with an RBI ground-rule double (3) in the 8th inning. Rojas has become more productive at the plate as of late slashing .308/.357/.410 with 3 RBIs, 2 doubles, a triple, and 5 stolen bases over the past 11-games. 

On the mound, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker made his season debut after spending time on the injured list. The 30-year-old righty allowed 6 earned runs on 8 hits in just over 6.1 innings pitched. In addition to an RBI double to Padres’ outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., Walker allowed a pair of homers to San Diego’s Jake Cronenworth (4) and Luis Campusano (2). The Phillies’ bullpen trio of Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, and Jose Alvarado combined for 2.2 scoreless innings in relief with Alvarado notching the save (5).

Phillies vs. Padres Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phillies 0 2 0 2 0 2 1 1 0 8 12 1
San Diego 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 6 9 0

Plays of the Game

Bryson Stott’s 2-run homer in the 4th inning gives the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

JT Realmuto crushes a baseball to give the Phillies some insurance!

Taijuan Walker does his best Ranger Suarez impression.

Players of the Game

  • Bryson Stott: 2-for-3, 2 HR (4), 4 RBI, 3 R
  • JT Realmuto: 2-for-5, HR (5), 3 RBI, R

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will continue their 10-game road trip with the start of a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

  • April 29 vs. Los Angeles Angels
  • Where: Angels Stadium | Anaheim, California
  • First Pitch: 9:38 PM
  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: SportsRadio 94 WIP
