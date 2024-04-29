Phillies

Phillies vs. Angels Preview: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Griffin Canning

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies begin the final leg of a 10-game road trip on Monday evening when they take on South Jersey native Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

The Fightins, who are coming off a three-game sweep of San Diego, will turn to Cristopher Sanchez to keep the momentum rolling in Southern California. They will face LA pitcher Griffin Canning who has been anything but effective this season. First pitch from “The Big A” is set for 9:38 PM.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Angels matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Angels

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels
  • When: April 29, 2024
  • Where: Angel Stadium |Anaheim, California
  • First Pitch: 9:38 PM
  • Telecast:
  • Broadcast:
  • Team Records: 19-10 (2nd, NL East, 1.5 GB) | 10-18(4th, AL West, 6.0 GB)

 

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Trout CF
2 Turner SS Adell RF
3 Harper 1B Ward LF
4 Bohm 3B Drury 1B
5 Marsh LF Rengifo 2B
6 Castellanos RF O’Hoppe C
7 Stott 2B Tucker DH
8 Rojas CF Adrianza 3B
9 Stubbs C Neto SS
SP Sanchez Canning

 

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
C. Sanchez 1-3 2.96 5 5 24.1 25 13 8 0 28 11 1.48
G. Canning 1-3 7.50 5 5 24.0 30 21 20 5 20 7 1.54

 

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line
-145
+125

 

Topics  
