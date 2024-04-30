Phillies

Phillies vs. Angels Preview: Spencer Turnbull vs. Tyler Anderson

Phillies vs. Angels Preview: Spencer Turnbull vs. Tyler Anderson

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to bounce back on Tuesday night from last night’s disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The Phils will have their regular lineup in place as JT Realmuto returns behind the dish. Manager Rob Thomson will turn to breakout starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull for yet another start, perhaps his last in the rotation for the foreseeable future.  Turnbull won’t have to face LA’s Mike Trout, baseball’s leader in home runs has once again found himself on the injured list with a meniscus injury.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. LA matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Angels

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels
  • When: April 30, 2024
  • Where: Angel Stadium |Anaheim, California
  • First Pitch: 9:38 PM
  • Telecast: Plus
  • Broadcast:
  • Team Records: 19-11(2nd, NL East, 1.5 GB) | 11-18(4th, AL West, 5.0 GB)

 

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Schanuel 1B
2 Turner SS Adell RF
3 Harper 1B Ward LF
4 Bohm 3B Drury 1B
5 Realmuto C Rengifo 3B
6 Marsh LF O’Hoppe C
7 Castellanos RF Tucker DH
8 Stott 2B Moniak CF
9 Rojas CF Neto SS
SP Turnbull Anderson

 

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
S. Turnbull 2-0 1.33 5 5 27.0 13 5 4 2 30 10 0.852
T. Anderson 2-3 1.78 5 5 30.1 19 7 6 4 21 13 1.055

 

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line
-145
+125

 

