Phillies Post Game Report: Dominguez’s Wild Pitch Costs the Phillies in SoCal

Phillies Post Game Report: Dominguez's Wild Pitch Costs the Phillies in SoCal Apr 29, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Ehire Adrianza (13) scores as Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seranthony Domínguez (58) covers the plate after a wild pitch in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Los Angeles Angels rallied from a 3-run, 1st inning deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Orange County.  The final score in Anaheim: 6-5 Halos.

The Fightins struck first in the 1st inning, 3B Alec Bohm got the scoring started with a 2-run single with the bases loaded. LF Brandon Marsh followed with a sac fly to give the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. However, the Angels would answer in their half of the 1st inning. LA outfielder Jo Adell cranked a solo homer (4) to make it 3-1 after one. 

The story of the night was the Phils inability to take advantage of a wild and inefficient Griffin Canning. The Halos starter came into the game with a 7.50 ERA and was wild throughout much of Monday’s start. Canning gave up 5 bases-on-balls in his 5 innings pitched and allowed a run to score on a pitch violation. But the Phillies were only able to muster a measly 3 hits off of the Angels’ starter. 

On the other side of the diamond, the Angels chipped away at a mediocre Cristopher Sanchez. Sanchez allowed 7 hits and 4 earned runs in his 5 innings pitched for the Phillies. This marks the second outing in a row where Sanchez was relatively ineffective. He left the game without recording an out in the 6th inning. 

LA took the lead in the 7th inning on a brutal wild pitch from Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez had LA’s Taylor Ward down 0-2 with two-outs and runners on second and third when he uncorked the worm burner. The two-runs proved to be costly. Bohm hit a 9th inning sac fly to score Trea Turner and bring the Phillies within one-run before LA’s Carlos Estevez shut the door. 

The loss moves the Phillies to 19-11 on the season.

Phillies Post Game Report

Phillies vs. Angels Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phillies 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 6 1
Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 x 6 11 0

Play of the Game

Phillies’ relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez uncorks a wild pitch allowing the Angels to take a 6-4 lead!

Player of the Game

3B Alec Bohm: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, Sac Fly, BB

 

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will continue their three-game set on Tuesday in Orange County.

  • April 30 vs. LA Angels
  • Where: Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA
  • First Pitch: 9:38 PM
  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
  • Radio: SportsRadio 94 WIP
Topics  
Phillies Phillies Post Game Report
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
