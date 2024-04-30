Phillies Post Game Report: Dominguez’s Wild Pitch Costs the Phillies in SoCal

The Los Angeles Angels rallied from a 3-run, 1st inning deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Orange County. The final score in Anaheim: 6-5 Halos.
The Fightins struck first in the 1st inning, 3B Alec Bohm got the scoring started with a 2-run single with the bases loaded. LF Brandon Marsh followed with a sac fly to give the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. However, the Angels would answer in their half of the 1st inning. LA outfielder Jo Adell cranked a solo homer (4) to make it 3-1 after one.
The story of the night was the Phils inability to take advantage of a wild and inefficient Griffin Canning. The Halos starter came into the game with a 7.50 ERA and was wild throughout much of Monday’s start. Canning gave up 5 bases-on-balls in his 5 innings pitched and allowed a run to score on a pitch violation. But the Phillies were only able to muster a measly 3 hits off of the Angels’ starter.
On the other side of the diamond, the Angels chipped away at a mediocre Cristopher Sanchez. Sanchez allowed 7 hits and 4 earned runs in his 5 innings pitched for the Phillies. This marks the second outing in a row where Sanchez was relatively ineffective. He left the game without recording an out in the 6th inning.
LA took the lead in the 7th inning on a brutal wild pitch from Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez had LA’s Taylor Ward down 0-2 with two-outs and runners on second and third when he uncorked the worm burner. The two-runs proved to be costly. Bohm hit a 9th inning sac fly to score Trea Turner and bring the Phillies within one-run before LA’s Carlos Estevez shut the door.
The loss moves the Phillies to 19-11 on the season.
Phillies Post Game Report
Phillies vs. Angels Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Phillies
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|x
|6
|11
|0
Play of the Game
Phillies’ relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez uncorks a wild pitch allowing the Angels to take a 6-4 lead!
we’re soaring, flying 🏃#RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/GzIRM5V1Fl
— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 30, 2024
Player of the Game
3B Alec Bohm: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, Sac Fly, BB
And that’s why he’s the NL Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/uyIxz5n6X2
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 30, 2024
What’s on Deck?
The Phillies will continue their three-game set on Tuesday in Orange County.
- April 30 vs. LA Angels
- Where: Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA
- First Pitch: 9:38 PM
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Radio: SportsRadio 94 WIP