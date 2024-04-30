Phillies Post Game Report: Dominguez’s Wild Pitch Costs the Phillies in SoCal

Apr 29, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Ehire Adrianza (13) scores as Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seranthony Domínguez (58) covers the plate after a wild pitch in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels rallied from a 3-run, 1st inning deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Orange County. The final score in Anaheim: 6-5 Halos.

The Fightins struck first in the 1st inning, 3B Alec Bohm got the scoring started with a 2-run single with the bases loaded. LF Brandon Marsh followed with a sac fly to give the Phillies an early 3-0 lead. However, the Angels would answer in their half of the 1st inning. LA outfielder Jo Adell cranked a solo homer (4) to make it 3-1 after one.

The story of the night was the Phils inability to take advantage of a wild and inefficient Griffin Canning. The Halos starter came into the game with a 7.50 ERA and was wild throughout much of Monday’s start. Canning gave up 5 bases-on-balls in his 5 innings pitched and allowed a run to score on a pitch violation. But the Phillies were only able to muster a measly 3 hits off of the Angels’ starter.

On the other side of the diamond, the Angels chipped away at a mediocre Cristopher Sanchez. Sanchez allowed 7 hits and 4 earned runs in his 5 innings pitched for the Phillies. This marks the second outing in a row where Sanchez was relatively ineffective. He left the game without recording an out in the 6th inning.

LA took the lead in the 7th inning on a brutal wild pitch from Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez had LA’s Taylor Ward down 0-2 with two-outs and runners on second and third when he uncorked the worm burner. The two-runs proved to be costly. Bohm hit a 9th inning sac fly to score Trea Turner and bring the Phillies within one-run before LA’s Carlos Estevez shut the door.

The loss moves the Phillies to 19-11 on the season.

Phillies Post Game Report

Phillies vs. Angels Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Phillies 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 6 1 Los Angeles 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 x 6 11 0

Play of the Game

Phillies’ relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez uncorks a wild pitch allowing the Angels to take a 6-4 lead!

Player of the Game

3B Alec Bohm: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, Sac Fly, BB

And that’s why he’s the NL Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/uyIxz5n6X2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 30, 2024

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will continue their three-game set on Tuesday in Orange County.