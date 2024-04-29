DraftKings CEO Jason Robins Says Problem Gambling Onus Is On Bettors

Since sports gambling became legalized in 2018, 38 states including Washington D.C. have had some form of sports gambling available. Being able to place bets has only become easier and easier to do. Thirty of those 38 states offer mobile sports betting. With that, gambling issues have started to become incredibly alarming.

Recently, Draft Kings CEO Jason Robins was in an interview published by Fortune. In that interview, Robins discussed how betting sites like Draft Kings have a responsibility to help problem gamblers. However, he did state there is an “onus” that the individual needs to have to change. There is only so much that sports betting sites can do.

“It’s not this black-and-white line,” Robins told Fortune, “There is some onus on the individual in these situations, too. But there’s a role we also have to play. We have to make sure that we’re both doing what we can to prevent it.”

Additionally, Robins noted it’s ultimately on the individual to want to make a change. Draft Kings cannot force problem gamblers to stop. Rather, they help identify these types of people and give them the necessary tools to work through a possible gambling addiction.

As a sports betting company, Draft Kings offers several initiatives to help promote responsible gambling practices. They include ongoing education for employees and training to address underage users. Additionally, they display a national toll-free hotline for gambling help on all of their platforms. Draft Kings also has a partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Gambling addiction hotlines say their caller volume is up and those who reach out are getting younger

As sports gambling has become more popular, addiction hotlines are starting to receive more and more calls. Reportedly, cases are getting even more severe and people continue to put themselves in financial danger. People often file for bankruptcy, get divorced, and even lose their homes. All because they got in too deep with gambling.

Director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, Keith Whyte explained why online gambling has led to increases in sports gambling addictions.