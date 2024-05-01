NFL Free Agency: Boson Scott Heading To LA

The Giant Killer is officially heading out.

On Monday, it was announced that the Los Angeles Rams had signed running back Boston Scott to join their backfield.

The move isn’t much of a surprise given the Eagles drafting a back with a similar play style in Will Shipley and also adding several players (Isaiah Rodgers, Parris Campbell, Ainias Smith, etc.) who would figure to compete for the returning role that Scott had occuped.

Scott made an official statement to the organization, fans and city thanking them for his time here.

Scott joined the team way back in December of 2018 when the Eagles poached him off of the Saints practice squad.

He was never a workhorse type back for the Eagles (except for a few games against the Giants) but he was a productive player that would put up 1,295 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns over the next five seasons.

He averaged 4.3 yards per attempt in his time in Philadelphia.

He also added 1,504 yards returning kicks over the years.

He will now head to LA where Kyren Williams is the only back with good success at the NFL level, so he may have a better opportunity for playing time.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

RB Boston Scott

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox