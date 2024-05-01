NFL Free Agency: Boson Scott Heading To LA

The Giant Killer is officially heading out.
On Monday, it was announced that the Los Angeles Rams had signed running back Boston Scott to join their backfield.
The move isn’t much of a surprise given the Eagles drafting a back with a similar play style in Will Shipley and also adding several players (Isaiah Rodgers, Parris Campbell, Ainias Smith, etc.) who would figure to compete for the returning role that Scott had occuped.
Scott made an official statement to the organization, fans and city thanking them for his time here.
— DIG B0ston. (@BostonScott2) April 30, 2024
Scott joined the team way back in December of 2018 when the Eagles poached him off of the Saints practice squad.
He was never a workhorse type back for the Eagles (except for a few games against the Giants) but he was a productive player that would put up 1,295 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns over the next five seasons.
He averaged 4.3 yards per attempt in his time in Philadelphia.
He also added 1,504 yards returning kicks over the years.
He will now head to LA where Kyren Williams is the only back with good success at the NFL level, so he may have a better opportunity for playing time.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
