Eagles

Report: Jason Kelce Set to Join ESPN

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Report: Jason Kelce Set to Join ESPN Cheryl Evans-Chow, USA Today Sports

According to The Athletic‘s sports business insider Andrew Marchand, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be joining ESPN for his first post-retirement gig. Kelce is set to join ESPN as a member of ESPN’s Monday Night Football pre-game show, Monday Night Countdown, for the 2024-25 NFL season. Kelce is set to join a cast that includes host Scott Van Pelt, analysts Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, and Ryan Clark and NFL insider Adam Schefter. Griffin may be the odd man out in the new Monday Night Countdown lineup, according to the report.

Neither ESPN nor Kelce have confirmed The Athletic‘s report.

Kelce, who retired after 13 NFL seasons earlier this offseason, was seen as a shoo-in for the NFL media world. Kelce and his brother Travis host the highly ranked New Heights podcast/streaming program. In addition to New Heights, Kelce has previously done radio work with SportsRadio 94 WIP including guest hosting for famed sports talker Angelo Cataldi before the latter retired after the 2023-24 Philadelphia Eagles season. 

In the end, ESPN has unofficially beat out Amazon, CBS, and Fox Sports for Kelce’s services.

 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Jeff Stoutland Has Eagles Sign Former First-Round Pick Mekhi Becton

NFL Free Agency: Jeff Stoutland Has Eagles Sign Former First-Round Pick Mekhi Becton

Author image Paul Bowman  •  19h
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Speedster John Ross To Try Out At Eagles Minicamp
NFL Offseason: Speedster John Ross To Try Out At Eagles Minicamp
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 28 2024
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Assemble 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Class
NFL Draft: Eagles Assemble 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Class
Author image Paul Bowman  •  20h
Eagles
NFL Draft: Johnny Wilson And Dylan McMahon Are Eagles Sixth-Round Picks
NFL Draft: Johnny Wilson And Dylan McMahon Are Eagles Sixth-Round Picks
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 27 2024
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Use Compensatory Picks For Trevor Keegan, More Picks At Close Of Fifth Round
NFL Draft: Eagles Use Compensatory Picks For Trevor Keegan, More Picks At Close Of Fifth Round
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 27 2024
Eagles
NFL Draft: Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Join Eagles In Fifth Round
NFL Draft: Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Join Eagles In Fifth Round
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 27 2024
Eagles
NFL Draft: Eagles Add Will Shipley, Future Picks In Fourth Round
NFL Draft: Eagles Add Will Shipley, Future Picks In Fourth Round
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 27 2024
Go to top button