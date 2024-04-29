Report: Jason Kelce Set to Join ESPN

According to The Athletic‘s sports business insider Andrew Marchand, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be joining ESPN for his first post-retirement gig. Kelce is set to join ESPN as a member of ESPN’s Monday Night Football pre-game show, Monday Night Countdown, for the 2024-25 NFL season. Kelce is set to join a cast that includes host Scott Van Pelt, analysts Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, and Ryan Clark and NFL insider Adam Schefter. Griffin may be the odd man out in the new Monday Night Countdown lineup, according to the report.

Neither ESPN nor Kelce have confirmed The Athletic‘s report.

Kelce, who retired after 13 NFL seasons earlier this offseason, was seen as a shoo-in for the NFL media world. Kelce and his brother Travis host the highly ranked New Heights podcast/streaming program. In addition to New Heights, Kelce has previously done radio work with SportsRadio 94 WIP including guest hosting for famed sports talker Angelo Cataldi before the latter retired after the 2023-24 Philadelphia Eagles season.

In the end, ESPN has unofficially beat out Amazon, CBS, and Fox Sports for Kelce’s services.