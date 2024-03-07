Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: Facing the Gauntlet

Wednesday was an already eventful day for the Flyers. They traded Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche and placed Nick Seeler on IR before signing him to a four-year contract extension.
With most of their trade deadline business handled, the focus shifts to the start of a 10-game stretch that will define the Flyers status as a potential playoff team. It starts with the NHL’s league leader, the Florida Panthers.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Joel Farabee has struggled to produce points of late, but will be needed to help power the offense during this challenging run. Farabee has just one goal in the last 16 games. He also has five assists in that time.
Sam Reinhart has been leading the way for the Panthers offense. In the last four games, Reinhart has six goals, including a pair of multi-goal games, following up a seven-game goalless drought.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 24 saves on 25 shots in a shootout loss to the Blues on Monday. Ersson also made 20 saves on 21 shots in a win over the Panthers on Feb. 6.
Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start for the Panthers. Bobrovsky made 26 saves on 28 shots in a win over the Rangers on Monday night in his last start. That marked three straight wins for Bobrovsky. He has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 straight starts.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Panthers Scratches: Josh Mahura (healthy), Steven Lorentz (healthy), William Lockwood (healthy), Jonah Gadkovich (healthy)