Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Suspended 2 Games

Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Suspended 2 Games

Saturday’s 7-0 drubbing to the Tampa Bay Lightning was already well underway for the Flyers at the 10:49 mark of the first period. 

The team was playing with five healthy defensemen. They had allowed four goals, forcing the exit of Sam Ersson. Nick Deslauriers had tried to change the tide with a fight. Garnet Hathaway was given a 10-minute misconduct for shoving a player after a whistle. The fourth Tampa goal was the result of a power play given after a call was reversed on the ice.

John Tortorella had seen enough and was livid on the Flyers bench. And he made it loud and clear to the officials, so much so that the team was given a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct and Tortorella was assessed a game misconduct.

Tortorella remained on the bench for several minutes, shouting at the officials that he wasn’t going anywhere and demanding the game get back underway. Wes McCauley, the official who issued the game misconduct, stood at the opposite side of the ice and waited, creating a standoff.

Tortorella eventually departed the bench, but paid the price on Sunday with further discipline.

The NHL announced that Tortorella has been suspended for two games and issued a $50,000 fine, citing “unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after being assessed a game misconduct.”

This would mean Tortorella would miss Tuesday’s game against San Jose and Thursday’s game against Toronto, both at home. Associate coach Brad Shaw and assistants Rocky Thompson and Darryl Williams will man the bench.

Earlier on Sunday, Al Morganti had shared a comment from Dan Hilferty regarding a potential fine.

The Flyers are next in action on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

