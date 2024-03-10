Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella Suspended 2 Games

Saturday’s 7-0 drubbing to the Tampa Bay Lightning was already well underway for the Flyers at the 10:49 mark of the first period.
The team was playing with five healthy defensemen. They had allowed four goals, forcing the exit of Sam Ersson. Nick Deslauriers had tried to change the tide with a fight. Garnet Hathaway was given a 10-minute misconduct for shoving a player after a whistle. The fourth Tampa goal was the result of a power play given after a call was reversed on the ice.
John Tortorella had seen enough and was livid on the Flyers bench. And he made it loud and clear to the officials, so much so that the team was given a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct and Tortorella was assessed a game misconduct.
Tortorella remained on the bench for several minutes, shouting at the officials that he wasn’t going anywhere and demanding the game get back underway. Wes McCauley, the official who issued the game misconduct, stood at the opposite side of the ice and waited, creating a standoff.
Tortorella eventually departed the bench, but paid the price on Sunday with further discipline.
The NHL announced that Tortorella has been suspended for two games and issued a $50,000 fine, citing “unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after being assessed a game misconduct.”
This would mean Tortorella would miss Tuesday’s game against San Jose and Thursday’s game against Toronto, both at home. Associate coach Brad Shaw and assistants Rocky Thompson and Darryl Williams will man the bench.
Earlier on Sunday, Al Morganti had shared a comment from Dan Hilferty regarding a potential fine.
If you had any doubt that the Flyers new culture starts at the top consider this: Just spoke to Flyers CEO Dan Hilferty about Torts getting ejected from Saturday night’s game in Tampa and he said he will pay any fine levied by the NHL
— al morganti (@nufced) March 10, 2024
If you had any doubt that the Flyers new culture starts at the top consider this: Just spoke to Flyers CEO Dan Hilferty about Torts getting ejected from Saturday night’s game in Tampa and he said he will pay any fine levied by the NHL
— al morganti (@nufced) March 10, 2024
“I’m really proud of Torts for standing up for his/our team.,” he said “This new era of Orange is about having each other’s backs. Last night, Torts had our collective backs.. I respect any action the league might feel a neeed to take but if it includes a fine, I am paying it.”
— al morganti (@nufced) March 10, 2024
“I’m really proud of Torts for standing up for his/our team.,” he said “This new era of Orange is about having each other’s backs. Last night, Torts had our collective backs.. I respect any action the league might feel a neeed to take but if it includes a fine, I am paying it.”
The Flyers are next in action on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.