Report: Flyers to Sign Nick Seeler to Contract Extension

The Flyers had already moved one of their possible trade chips on Wednesday afternoon with Sean Walker going to Colorado. Now, they have made a decision about the future of another.
Nick Seeler is staying in Philadelphia.
The Flyers have reportedly signed Seeler to a four-year contract extension with a $2.7 million AAV on Wednesday, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.
Seeler, 30, has been with the Flyers since the 2021-22 season. He played in 43 games that season with one goal and two assists. In 2022-23, Seeler played in 77 games with four goals and 10 assists. This season, Seeler has one goal and 11 assists in 63 games and currently leads the NHL in blocked shots.
On Wednesday, Seeler was placed on IR after blocking a shot late in the second period of Monday’s shootout loss to the Blues. He will miss at least the next two games as a result.
Seeler was on the final year of a two-year deal with a $775,000 AAV, so he gets a significant raise for his performance this season.
That takes care of arguably the top two trade chips the Flyers had going into the trade deadline. There could still be rumblings about Scott Laughton as the deadline approaches, but the expectation is that Laughton will remain a Flyer beyond the deadline this season.