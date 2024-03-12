Flyers vs. Sharks Preview: Next Coach Up

In the midst of a 10-game stretch primarily against playoff teams, the one outlier comes on Tuesday night. The San Jose Sharks are the Flyers next opponent and one of the bottom feeders of the NHL.
As such, the Flyers need to take care of business, especially considering the outlook in the standings and the schedule ahead. They also will not have their head coach behind the bench, as John Tortorella serves the first game of his two-game suspension.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Since his run of six goals in five games, Tyson Foerster has cooled off, going three straight games without a point. Facing a team like San Jose could help him get back into the scoring column and regain that touch again.
Fabian Zetterlund comes into Tuesday’s game on a three-game points streak, which includes a three-point game against Dallas last Tuesday. Zetterlund leads the Sharks with 16 goals on the season.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made an early exit on Saturday after allowing four goals on 15 shots in the first period against the Lightning. Ersson took the loss to the Sharks on Nov. 7, making 17 saves on 19 shots.
Magnus Chrona is expected to get the start for the Sharks. Chrona would be making his fifth start of the season and appearing in his sixth game. His last start was on Saturday against Ottawa, where he picked up his first NHL win making 31 saves on 32 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Bobby Brink (healthy)
Sharks Scratches: Logan Couture (injury), Matt Benning (injury), Givani Smith (injury), Ty Emberson (injury), Mike Hoffman (injury), Jan Rutta (injury), Mackenzie Blackwood (injury)