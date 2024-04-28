Phillies

Phillies Roster Moves: Taijuan Walker Returns, Ricardo Pinto Designated for Assignment

Michael Lipinski
Phillies Roster Moves: Taijuan Walker Returns, Ricardo Pinto Designated for Assignment

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of roster moves prior to Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres. The club designated starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to return from the injured list. In a corresponding move, the club designated pitcher Ricardo Pinto for assignment.

Walker will start Sunday’s game as the Phillies look to sweep the Padres. It will be his first start of the 2024 MLB regular season.

 

Walker, 31, is in the second year of a 4-year/$72 million deal. While he led the Phillies with 15-wins in 2023, Walker didn’t pitch particularly well especially down the stretch. He notched a 4.38 ERA with a 1.309 WHIP and didn’t see action during the 2023 MLB Postseason despite being on roster. Walker will reportedly take over the fifth spot from Spencer Turbull, who will move to the bullpen.

The 30-year-old Pinto will have to clear waivers before being returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Pinto pitched well in his first outing of the season, a multiple inning save, but has notched a 10.97 ERA with a 2.250 WHIP in just over 10 innings pitched.

