NFL Free Agency: Jeff Stoutland Has Eagles Sign Former First-Round Pick Mekhi Becton

The Eagles may be changing up their strategy a bit.
Yesterday, Howie Roesman explained that due to the NIL changes, the team expected a lower talent pool in undrafted free agency as more players choose to stay in college.
He indicated that they intended their undrafted free agent class to be seven players, but so far only six are known.
On Sunday, the team agreed to a deal with a former first-round pick who may be taking that final roster spot.
Mekhi Becton, a 6′ 7″, 350lb offensive tackle, will be joining the Eagles once he passes a physical.
Offensive line help in Philadelphia: Former Jets first-round draft choice Mekhi Becton plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with the Eagles, pending a physical Monday, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox. Becton is expected to be the Eagles swing tackle. pic.twitter.com/3GFyNupDOb
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2024
The deal is worth UP TO $5.5 million, which would like a contract he will not max out on unless the Eagles suffer injuries on the line. It was something that OL coach Jeff Stoutland was pushing for after being impressed with the tape.
Selected 11th overall in the 2020 draft, Becton had a strong rookie season and then suffered injuries that limited him to part of one game over the next two seasons.
He re-earned a starting job with the Jets last year, but they opted not to re-sign him.
For Becton, this offers him the chance to take a seat and learn from Jeff Stoutland, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson on a team that doesn’t figure to put him into a high-pressure role immediately. That will also help him with his objective of maintaining his health.
For the Eagles, Jeff Stoutland is likely hoping that while Becton is a backup they can unlock his potential once again and perhaps teach him versatility so he can play inside at guard. If that works out, the Eagles could certainly look to re-sign a guy that may not have a huge market (assuming he doesn’t have much playing time) and have him compete to start at right guard or prepare to have him replace Lane Johnson should the veteran begin to mull retirement at some point.
It’s a move that could have an extremely high upside with very little risk, but the upside is something that, hopefully with health, won’t be realized for another season.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
Eagles Offseason Recap: