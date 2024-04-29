NFL Free Agency: Jeff Stoutland Has Eagles Sign Former First-Round Pick Mekhi Becton

The Eagles may be changing up their strategy a bit.

Yesterday, Howie Roesman explained that due to the NIL changes, the team expected a lower talent pool in undrafted free agency as more players choose to stay in college.

He indicated that they intended their undrafted free agent class to be seven players, but so far only six are known.

On Sunday, the team agreed to a deal with a former first-round pick who may be taking that final roster spot.

Mekhi Becton, a 6′ 7″, 350lb offensive tackle, will be joining the Eagles once he passes a physical.

Offensive line help in Philadelphia: Former Jets first-round draft choice Mekhi Becton plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with the Eagles, pending a physical Monday, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox. Becton is expected to be the Eagles swing tackle. pic.twitter.com/3GFyNupDOb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2024

The deal is worth UP TO $5.5 million, which would like a contract he will not max out on unless the Eagles suffer injuries on the line. It was something that OL coach Jeff Stoutland was pushing for after being impressed with the tape.

Selected 11th overall in the 2020 draft, Becton had a strong rookie season and then suffered injuries that limited him to part of one game over the next two seasons.

He re-earned a starting job with the Jets last year, but they opted not to re-sign him.

For Becton, this offers him the chance to take a seat and learn from Jeff Stoutland, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson on a team that doesn’t figure to put him into a high-pressure role immediately. That will also help him with his objective of maintaining his health.

For the Eagles, Jeff Stoutland is likely hoping that while Becton is a backup they can unlock his potential once again and perhaps teach him versatility so he can play inside at guard. If that works out, the Eagles could certainly look to re-sign a guy that may not have a huge market (assuming he doesn’t have much playing time) and have him compete to start at right guard or prepare to have him replace Lane Johnson should the veteran begin to mull retirement at some point.

It’s a move that could have an extremely high upside with very little risk, but the upside is something that, hopefully with health, won’t be realized for another season.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox