Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Binnington, Blues Down Flyers in Shootout

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers Postgame Report: Binnington, Blues Down Flyers in Shootout Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers scored the first goal of the game on a bounce late in the first period. It took the St. Louis Blues until late in the second to tie it up. That was all either goalie allowed for 65 minutes.

In a game that carried the closeness of a playoff game, it was Jordan Binnington who came out on the winning end in the skills competition. Both the game and the shootout were 2-1 results in favor of the Blues, as the Flyers dropped Monday’s game at Wells Fargo Center.

For most of the opening period, chances were few and far between. The Flyers hit the post three times in the opening 20 minutes. The Blues got a two-on-one and had Sam Ersson down and out, but failed to score.

Moments after the Blues hit the post with a chance, the Flyers used the rush once again to take the lead. Ryan Poehling got the puck into the blue paint and Scott Laughton had it bounce off his pads and in for his 10th goal of the season with 1:08 remaining.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-6 Flyers.

After an early burst of sustained pressure from the Flyers, the Blues spent a chunk of the second period in the Flyers zone. A pair of power-play opportunities allowed the Blues to erase the gap in the shot totals.

Finally, with 4:13 remaining in the period, the Blues solved Ersson. After a turnover by the Flyers, Kasperi Kapanen got the puck ahead to Kevin Hayes behind the defense. Hayes was able to beat Ersson through the five-hole to even the score at one with his first goal in 20 games.

Through two periods, shots were 21-20 Flyers.

The third period remained deadlocked at one into the late stages of the period. The Flyers could not take advantage of a power play with 8:39 remaining in the period. The Blues also got a late power play with 4:46 remaining, but could not score.

The game went to overtime, were the Blues controlled possession for the opening half of the five minutes. The Flyers did generate a couple of scoring chances late in the overtime, but a shootout would be required.

Jake Neighbours scored in the second round of the shootout to give the Blues the lead, but Morgan Frost answered in the third round. After Owen Tippett missed on his attempt in the fourth round, Pavel Buchnevich finished off the game with a nice move on Ersson.

Ersson finished the game with 24 saves on 25 shots in regulation and overtime. Binnington stopped 40 of 41 shots in the win.

Nick Seeler left the game after blocking a shot late in the second. Seeler returned to start the third and gave it a try, but exited the game again in the final 10 minutes of the third and did not return.

The Flyers hit the road for their next game, facing the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT SO T
Blues 0 1 0 0 1 2
Flyers 1 0 0 0 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Scott Laughton (10) (Ryan Poehling, Travis Sanheim) 18:52

2nd Period

  • STL Kevin Hayes (11) (Kasperi Kapanen) 15:47

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Overtime

  • No Scoring

Shootout

  • PHI Sean Couturier – Miss
  • STL Robert Thomas – Save
  • PHI Tyson Foerster – Save
  • STL Jake Neighbours – Goal
  • PHI Morgan Frost – Goal
  • STL Brayden Schenn – Save
  • PHI Owen Tippett – Miss
  • STL Pavel Buchnevich – Goal

Game Statistics

Blues Flyers
Shots 25 41
Power Play 0/3 0/2
Hits 16 14
Faceoff % 49% 51%
Giveaways 8 7
Takeaways 6 9
Blocked Shots 15 29
Penalty Minutes 4 6

 

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Week of Decisions

Flyers vs. Blues Preview: Week of Decisions

Author image Kevin Durso  •  10h
Flyers
Flyers Trade Deadline: Actions of Week Important for Team’s Future Message
Flyers Trade Deadline: Actions of Week Important for Team’s Future Message
Author image Kevin Durso  •  12h
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #209 – Playtime’s Over
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #209 – Playtime’s Over
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 3 2024
Flyers
Flyers Trade Deadline: Stay or Go?
Flyers Trade Deadline: Stay or Go?
Author image Jeff Quake  •  Mar 2 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Foerster Helps Flyers Set NHL Record in Win Over Senators
Flyers Postgame Report: Foerster Helps Flyers Set NHL Record in Win Over Senators
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 2 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Getting Tighter
Flyers vs. Senators Preview: Getting Tighter
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 2 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Capitals Score 5 Unanswered to Down Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Capitals Score 5 Unanswered to Down Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Mar 1 2024
Go to top button