Flyers Postgame Report: Binnington, Blues Down Flyers in Shootout

The Flyers scored the first goal of the game on a bounce late in the first period. It took the St. Louis Blues until late in the second to tie it up. That was all either goalie allowed for 65 minutes.
In a game that carried the closeness of a playoff game, it was Jordan Binnington who came out on the winning end in the skills competition. Both the game and the shootout were 2-1 results in favor of the Blues, as the Flyers dropped Monday’s game at Wells Fargo Center.
For most of the opening period, chances were few and far between. The Flyers hit the post three times in the opening 20 minutes. The Blues got a two-on-one and had Sam Ersson down and out, but failed to score.
Moments after the Blues hit the post with a chance, the Flyers used the rush once again to take the lead. Ryan Poehling got the puck into the blue paint and Scott Laughton had it bounce off his pads and in for his 10th goal of the season with 1:08 remaining.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-6 Flyers.
After an early burst of sustained pressure from the Flyers, the Blues spent a chunk of the second period in the Flyers zone. A pair of power-play opportunities allowed the Blues to erase the gap in the shot totals.
Finally, with 4:13 remaining in the period, the Blues solved Ersson. After a turnover by the Flyers, Kasperi Kapanen got the puck ahead to Kevin Hayes behind the defense. Hayes was able to beat Ersson through the five-hole to even the score at one with his first goal in 20 games.
Through two periods, shots were 21-20 Flyers.
The third period remained deadlocked at one into the late stages of the period. The Flyers could not take advantage of a power play with 8:39 remaining in the period. The Blues also got a late power play with 4:46 remaining, but could not score.
The game went to overtime, were the Blues controlled possession for the opening half of the five minutes. The Flyers did generate a couple of scoring chances late in the overtime, but a shootout would be required.
Jake Neighbours scored in the second round of the shootout to give the Blues the lead, but Morgan Frost answered in the third round. After Owen Tippett missed on his attempt in the fourth round, Pavel Buchnevich finished off the game with a nice move on Ersson.
Ersson finished the game with 24 saves on 25 shots in regulation and overtime. Binnington stopped 40 of 41 shots in the win.
Nick Seeler left the game after blocking a shot late in the second. Seeler returned to start the third and gave it a try, but exited the game again in the final 10 minutes of the third and did not return.
The Flyers hit the road for their next game, facing the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Shootout