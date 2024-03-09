Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Striking Twice?

With the trade deadline officially in the past, the focus shifts to the remainder of the regular season. The Flyers, fresh off an dramatic victory over the Florida Panthers, are looking to go 2-for-2 in Florida and continue an impressive start to a 10-game stretch that could make or break their playoff hopes.
The Tampa Bay Lightning also made some deadline additions, and are fresh off a loss to Calgary that coach Jon Cooper called embarrassing. The Flyers, in their most recent meeting against the Lightning, scored five third-period goals to secure the win.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
One of the missing pieces from the Flyers lineup the last time they faced the Lightning is back. Travis Konecny made his return to the lineup on Thursday and brings back the team’s leading scorer. While he didn’t get on the scoresheet in Thursday’s game, Konecny did get scoring chance, none better than his first-period breakaway.
Nikita Kucherov has gone four straight games without a goal, but continues to maintain his overall lead in points with assists, picking up seven in the last five games. Since the All-Star break, Kucherov has six goals and 21 points in 14 games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was excellent in a win over the Panthers on Thursday, making 29 saves on 30 shots. Ersson also got the win against the Lightning on Feb. 27, making 20 saves on 22 shots.
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 23 shots in a loss to Calgary on Thursday. On Feb. 27, Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 29 shots to the Flyers in a loss. Vasilevskiy has allowed three goals or more in eight of his last nine starts.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy), Denis Gurianov (healthy)
Lightning Scratches: Tanner Jeannot (injury), Matt Dumba (healthy), Austin Watson (healthy)