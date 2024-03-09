Flyers

Flyers vs. Lightning Preview: Striking Twice?

With the trade deadline officially in the past, the focus shifts to the remainder of the regular season. The Flyers, fresh off an dramatic victory over the Florida Panthers, are looking to go 2-for-2 in Florida and continue an impressive start to a 10-game stretch that could make or break their playoff hopes.

The Tampa Bay Lightning also made some deadline additions, and are fresh off a loss to Calgary that coach Jon Cooper called embarrassing. The Flyers, in their most recent meeting against the Lightning, scored five third-period goals to secure the win.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P
Travis Konecny 58 27 27 54 Nikita Kucherov 63 38 68 106
Joel Farabee 64 18 27 45 Brayden Point 64 32 33 65
Owen Tippett 60 22 16 38 Victor Hedman 62 10 51 61
Travis Sanheim 63 8 30 38 Brandon Hagel 64 22 38 60
Sean Couturier 60 11 24 35 Steven Stamkos 61 24 29 53

Flyers Lightning Players to Watch

One of the missing pieces from the Flyers lineup the last time they faced the Lightning is back. Travis Konecny made his return to the lineup on Thursday and brings back the team’s leading scorer. While he didn’t get on the scoresheet in Thursday’s game, Konecny did get scoring chance, none better than his first-period breakaway.

Nikita Kucherov has gone four straight games without a goal, but continues to maintain his overall lead in points with assists, picking up seven in the last five games. Since the All-Star break, Kucherov has six goals and 21 points in 14 games.

Flyers Lightning Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson was excellent in a win over the Panthers on Thursday, making 29 saves on 30 shots. Ersson also got the win against the Lightning on Feb. 27, making 20 saves on 22 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 23 shots in a loss to Calgary on Thursday. On Feb. 27, Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 29 shots to the Flyers in a loss. Vasilevskiy has allowed three goals or more in eight of his last nine starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Bobby Brink (healthy), Denis Gurianov (healthy)

Lightning Lines

Lightning Scratches: Tanner Jeannot (injury), Matt Dumba (healthy), Austin Watson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: New addition Erik Johnson will make his Flyers debut. Denis Gurianov could also make his debut depending on any lineup changes. To make room for both Johnson and Gurianov on the roster, Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning to the AHL.
  • Lightning: Anthony Duclair, acquired on Friday by the Lightning, will make his debut in the lineup. Matt Dumba, who was also acquired on Friday, is unlikely to play.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.9% – 32nd), Lightning (28.3% – 1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.6% – 1st), Lightning (80.4% – 11th)
  • Recent History vs. Lightning
    • Feb. 27, 2024 – Flyers 6, Lightning 2 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 23, 2024 – Lightning 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning 
    • Sean Couturier: 30 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Marc Staal: 53 GP, 5 G, 9 A, 14 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 28 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 3.06 GAA, .854 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • John Tortorella needs one win to move into sole possession of ninth place all-time in NHL history for wins by a head coach.
    • Joel Farabee needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Sean Couturier needs five points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
