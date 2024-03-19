Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: Scratching and Clawing

Three of the Flyers last four games share one thing in common. Each was a loss in regulation, but also has featured a troubling trend. There were always going to be losses during this 10-game stretch featuring nine games against playoff teams, but all three so far have involved the Flyers unraveling for even just a few minutes within the game.
In Tampa, it was four goals allowed in the first 10:49. Against Toronto last Thursday, it was a quick three goals in 4:15 that turned a 3-1 game into a 6-1 drubbing. Against Boston on Saturday, it was three goals allowed in 2:56 that turned the game upside down. And while the Flyers found some of that spunk that they have possessed all season in Boston to make it competitive again, the end result was still no points in the standings.
That’s allowed the Flyers to have company for the third spot in the Metro. Washington is now within a point. The Islanders are three points back. Detroit is also two points back in the final wildcard spot. And the road gets no easier with the Toronto Maple Leafs coming back into town on Tuesday night.
To top it all off, the player just named captain of the team on Feb. 14 will be a healthy scratch.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Joel Farabee has three goals over the last three games, helping him set a new career-high with 21 on the season. As the playoff push heats up, the Flyers need to get players going with more consistency, and Farabee certainly needs to be one of those players.
Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist against the Flyers last Thursday, then was held off the scoresheet again against Carolina on Saturday. Matthews has four goals and five points in two games against the Flyers this season.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson’s last start came on Thursday against Toronto, allowing three goals on 12 shots before exiting after the first period. Ersson’s results have been hit or miss. In eight of his last 14 starts, he has allowed two goals or fewer and posted a 6-1-1 record. In the other six games allowing three goals or more, he has a 1-4-1 record.
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Leafs. Samsonov made 36 saves on 40 shots in a shootout loss to Carolina on Saturday. He made 26 saves on 28 shots in a win over the Flyers on Thursday. He also defeated the Flyers on Feb. 15, allowing three goals on 32 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Sean Couturier (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)
Maple Leafs Scratches: Mitch Marner (injury), Ilya Lyubushkin (injury), Mark Giordano (injury), Noah Gregor (healthy), Connor Timmins (healthy), Martin Jones (healthy)