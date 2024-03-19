Flyers

Flyers vs. Maple Leafs Preview: Scratching and Clawing

Three of the Flyers last four games share one thing in common. Each was a loss in regulation, but also has featured a troubling trend. There were always going to be losses during this 10-game stretch featuring nine games against playoff teams, but all three so far have involved the Flyers unraveling for even just a few minutes within the game.

In Tampa, it was four goals allowed in the first 10:49. Against Toronto last Thursday, it was a quick three goals in 4:15 that turned a 3-1 game into a 6-1 drubbing. Against Boston on Saturday, it was three goals allowed in 2:56 that turned the game upside down. And while the Flyers found some of that spunk that they have possessed all season in Boston to make it competitive again, the end result was still no points in the standings.

That’s allowed the Flyers to have company for the third spot in the Metro. Washington is now within a point. The Islanders are three points back. Detroit is also two points back in the final wildcard spot. And the road gets no easier with the Toronto Maple Leafs coming back into town on Tuesday night.

To top it all off, the player just named captain of the team on Feb. 14 will be a healthy scratch.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Toronto Maple Leafs GP G A P
Travis Konecny 62 27 31 58 William Nylander 66 36 51 87
Joel Farabee 68 21 27 48 Auston Matthews 65 55 27 82
Owen Tippett 64 24 19 43 Mitch Marner 62 25 51 76
Travis Sanheim 67 8 31 39 Morgan Rielly 61 7 42 49
Sean Couturier 64 11 25 36 John Tavares 64 21 27 48

Flyers Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Joel Farabee has three goals over the last three games, helping him set a new career-high with 21 on the season. As the playoff push heats up, the Flyers need to get players going with more consistency, and Farabee certainly needs to be one of those players.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist against the Flyers last Thursday, then was held off the scoresheet again against Carolina on Saturday. Matthews has four goals and five points in two games against the Flyers this season.

Flyers Maple Leafs Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson’s last start came on Thursday against Toronto, allowing three goals on 12 shots before exiting after the first period. Ersson’s results have been hit or miss. In eight of his last 14 starts, he has allowed two goals or fewer and posted a 6-1-1 record. In the other six games allowing three goals or more, he has a 1-4-1 record.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Leafs. Samsonov made 36 saves on 40 shots in a shootout loss to Carolina on Saturday. He made 26 saves on 28 shots in a win over the Flyers on Thursday. He also defeated the Flyers on Feb. 15, allowing three goals on 32 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Jamie Drysdale (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Nick Seeler (injury), Denis Gurianov (healthy), Sean Couturier (healthy), Cam Atkinson (healthy), Marc Staal (healthy)

Leafs Lines

Maple Leafs Scratches: Mitch Marner (injury), Ilya Lyubushkin (injury), Mark Giordano (injury), Noah Gregor (healthy), Connor Timmins (healthy), Martin Jones (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Denis Gurianov, and Marc Staal all skated as extras this morning. Couturier confirmed he is a healthy scratch, and the others likely will be as well. Adam Ginning and Olle Lycksell were called up on Monday and will be in the lineup. Bobby Brink would also return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch.
  • Maple Leafs: Simon Benoit takes the place of the injured Ilya Lyubushkin in the lineup. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.0% – 32nd), Maple Leafs (26.1% – 5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.7% – 3rd), Maple Leafs (76.8% – 24th)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • March 14, 2024 – Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 15, 2024 – Maple Leafs 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at TOR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs 
    • Travis Konecny: 20 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P
    • Marc Staal: 46 GP, 3 G, 15 A, 18 P
    • Sean Couturier: 29 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 P
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 0-1-1, 5.19 GAA, .825 SV%
    • Felix Sandstrom: 2 GP, 0-1-0, 4.82 GAA, .864 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Joel Farabee needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • Sean Couturier needs four points to reach 500 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
