Wayne Simmonds Announces Retirement, Will Sign One-Day Contract with Flyers

The Wayne Train will make one final stop on April 13. On that day, Wayne Simmonds will sign a one-day contract with the Flyers on that day and his career will be celebrated prior to the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils.
Simmonds, 35, officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday after 15 seasons. Eight of the 15 seasons were spent with the Flyers.
“It’s hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers,” Simmonds said in a statement. “Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it’s one that I’m truly proud of. The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the way the fans embrace this team. It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me. I’d like to thank Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones and Danny Briere for making this a special day and the fans for all their support throughout the years for me and my family.”
Simmonds was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft with the 61st overall pick. He debuted with the Kings in the 2008-09 season, scoring nine goals and 23 points in 82 games. In three seasons with the Kings, Simmonds scored 39 goals and had 93 points in 240 games.
On June 23, 2011, Simmonds was traded to the Flyers along with Brayden Schenn and a 2012 second-round pick in exchange for Rob Bordson and Mike Richards.
Simmonds spent the next eight seasons with the Flyers, playing in 584 games and scoring 203 goals and 378 points. He reached the 30-goal mark twice and 60-point mark twice in those eight seasons. His 584 games played ranks 25th in Flyers history. His 203 goals ranks 14th all-time in Flyers history and his 378 points rank 24th in Flyers history.
A prototypical Flyer with his physicality, Simmonds also ranks second all-time in hits in Flyers history with 1,108, just recently surpassed by Scott Laughton.
Simmonds also appeared in 53 playoff games in his NHL career, 30 of them with the Flyers. He had five goals and 15 points with the Flyers in playoff appearances.
Simmonds was traded by the Flyers to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 25, 2019 for Ryan Hartman and a 2020 fourth-round pick. After the completion of the 2018-19 season, Simmonds signed as a free agent with the New Jersey Devils. He was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in February of 2020. He signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent in October 2020.
Simmonds finished his career with 1,037 games played and scored 263 goals and 526 points.