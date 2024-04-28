NFL Offseason: Speedster John Ross To Try Out At Eagles Minicamp

The Eagles are hoping they might be getting a bit of a boost.
Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that WR John Ross would be attending Eagles rookie camp this week.
Former #Bengals and #Giants WR John Ross, whose 4.22 40-yard dash was the Combine record until Xavier Worthy broke it this year, will participate in the #Eagles’ rookie camp this week on a tryout basis, sources say. Ross had retired last year but is now exploring a comeback. pic.twitter.com/eGk7qyzemS
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 28, 2024
Ross is a burner and had held the combine’s 40-yard dash record until this year.
He did not make a roster in 2022 and retired in July of last season, but seems like he’ll be coming in to see if he’s got anything left in the tank.
His speed and quickness made him a first-round pick in 2017.
He’s struggled with a combination of knee, shoulder and groin injuries so maybe some time away from the game has helped him in the health department.
If he’s still got it, he’s got the type of speed that is better than that of Quez Watkins and could certainly work well for him in an offense where AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are taking all of the defense’s top cover guys.
He put up his best season in 2019, where he had 506 yards despite missing 8/16 games due to injury.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
