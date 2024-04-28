Eagles

NFL Offseason: Speedster John Ross To Try Out At Eagles Minicamp

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
NFL Offseason: Speedster John Ross To Try Out At Eagles Minicamp

The Eagles are hoping they might be getting a bit of a boost.

Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that WR John Ross would be attending Eagles rookie camp this week.

Ross is a burner and had held the combine’s 40-yard dash record until this year.

He did not make a roster in 2022 and retired in July of last season, but seems like he’ll be coming in to see if he’s got anything left in the tank.

His speed and quickness made him a first-round pick in 2017.

He’s struggled with a combination of knee, shoulder and groin injuries so maybe some time away from the game has helped him in the health department.

If he’s still got it, he’s got the type of speed that is better than that of Quez Watkins and could certainly work well for him in an offense where AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are taking all of the defense’s top cover guys.

He put up his best season in 2019, where he had 506 yards despite missing 8/16 games due to injury.

 

 

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

 

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

