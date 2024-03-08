Sixers

Report: 76ers to Work Out Former First-Round Pick Kai Jones

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Twitter Facebook
Report: 76ers to Work Out Former First-Round Pick Kai Jones Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly planning to meet and work out with former Charlotte Hornets first-round pick Kai Jones, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jones, a first-round pick for the Hornets back in 2019, was waived by Charlotte in October after he sent out multiple social media posts criticizing the organization. He was away from the team during training camp for personal reasons. Jones later asked for a trade and was ultimately waived by the Hornets.

The 23-year old failed to earn a significant role with the Hornets before being waived. He played in a total of 67 games through two seasons. In that time, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 9.1 minutes per game. Jones possesses a ton of athleticism and could potentially be a useful player off the bench.

Ever since Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury, the Sixers have been searching for ways to improve their front court depth. Paul Reed has done an admirable job, averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game since Embiid’s injury. However, he has at times been overextended while playing starters minutes. Behind Reed, the Sixers have been forced to rely on a mixture of Mo Bamba and small-ball lineups.

There is some concern about Jones considering the way his time ended in Charlotte. However, Charania reported Jones has been “working on himself on and off the court” in recent months. If Jones has figured out his off-court issues, he would be worth taking a flyer on. He is an intriguing talent with a lot of untapped upside.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Twitter Facebook

Matt Gregan

View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

Twitter Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers’ Comeback Attempt Against Pelicans Not Enough to Overcome Brutal First Half Showing

Instant Observations: 76ers’ Comeback Attempt Against Pelicans Not Enough to Overcome Brutal First Half Showing

Author image Matt Gregan  •  2h
Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers Blow Double-Digit Lead, Fall to Undermanned Grizzlies
Instant Observations: 76ers Blow Double-Digit Lead, Fall to Undermanned Grizzlies
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Mar 6 2024
Sixers
76ers’ Guard Tyrese Maxey Diagnosed With Concussion After Fall Against Mavericks
76ers’ Guard Tyrese Maxey Diagnosed With Concussion After Fall Against Mavericks
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Mar 5 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers Use Balanced Effort Led by Harris, Maxey to Beat Mavericks
Instant Observations: 76ers Use Balanced Effort Led by Harris, Maxey to Beat Mavericks
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Mar 3 2024
Sixers
Report: 76ers to Sign Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to Two-Way Contract
Report: 76ers to Sign Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to Two-Way Contract
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Mar 2 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers Fall to Celtics Despite Another Strong Maxey Performance
Instant Observations: 76ers Fall to Celtics Despite Another Strong Maxey Performance
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 27 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers Get Demolished by Bucks in Doc Rivers’ Return to Philadelphia
Instant Observations: 76ers Get Demolished by Bucks in Doc Rivers’ Return to Philadelphia
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 25 2024
Go to top button