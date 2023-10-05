Sixers

Report: Embiid Commits to Play for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

Matt Gregan
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid told reporters on Monday he was close to making a decision on who he was going to represent in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Just a few days later, Embiid has committed to playing for Team USA at the Olympics next summer, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid had three possible choices for where he could represent next summer. He could have represented Cameroon, the country where he was born. His other two choices were France and the United States, both of which are places he has citizenship in.

According to Shelburne’s report, Embiid ultimately chose to represent the USA because he “wants to help the U.S. return to the top of the international basketball world after it failed to medal at the FIBA World Cup in Manila this summer.” Winning a gold medal in front of his 3-year-old son Arthur, who was born as an American citizen, also played a role in his decision to commit to Team USA. Shelburne also reported Embiid’s decision to play for Team USA came a few days after he “quietly met for close to an hour” with Team USA executive director Grant Hill.

Embiid, the NBA’s reigning MVP, is joining a plethora of star players who have either already committed or strongly hinted at their desire to play for the U.S. That list includes Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Team USA is looking to bounce back after a disappointing effort in the FIBA World Cup, where they failed to medal. This would be Embiid’s first time playing on the Olympic stage. Hopefully he will be able to stay healthy after the NBA season and represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
