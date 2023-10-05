Report: Embiid Commits to Play for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

Joel Embiid told reporters on Monday he was close to making a decision on who he was going to represent in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Just a few days later, Embiid has committed to playing for Team USA at the Olympics next summer, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.
Joel Embiid, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, has committed to play for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
Embiid informed Team USA executive director Grant Hill of his decision on Thursday morning, sources said, just days after the two… pic.twitter.com/W2dfW71aMs
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 5, 2023
According to Shelburne’s report, Embiid ultimately chose to represent the USA because he “wants to help the U.S. return to the top of the international basketball world after it failed to medal at the FIBA World Cup in Manila this summer.” Winning a gold medal in front of his 3-year-old son Arthur, who was born as an American citizen, also played a role in his decision to commit to Team USA. Shelburne also reported Embiid’s decision to play for Team USA came a few days after he “quietly met for close to an hour” with Team USA executive director Grant Hill.
Embiid, the NBA’s reigning MVP, is joining a plethora of star players who have either already committed or strongly hinted at their desire to play for the U.S. That list includes Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Team USA is looking to bounce back after a disappointing effort in the FIBA World Cup, where they failed to medal. This would be Embiid’s first time playing on the Olympic stage. Hopefully he will be able to stay healthy after the NBA season and represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.