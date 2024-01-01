USFL Stars

RIP Philadelphia Stars Version 2: 2022-2023. USFL and XFL Merge into United Football League. Philly Not Included.

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
RIP Philadelphia Stars Version 2: 2022-2023. USFL and XFL Merge into United Football League. Philly Not Included. Jul 3, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus (10) looks for a receiver under pressure from Birmingham Stallions inside linebacker Scooby Wright (33) during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

 

Well, the Philadelphia Stars are gone once again. Like their 1980’s predecessor, the Stars have not survived the latest set of moves with the USFL. The United States Football League and XFL have officially combined creating the newest incarnation of the United Football League and the Stars are not part of it.

The teams forming the new league include the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers. The XFL’s contingent includes the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks, and San Antonio Brahmas. The Houston Roughnecks are the leagues final team, they’re actually the USFL’s Gamblers renamed after the XFL’s Houston team. The move is likely to capitalize on the strong Houston Oilers-like imagery of the Roughnecks.

The latest version of the Stars won the 2022 North Division Championship defeating the New Jersey Generals, 19-14. They would go on to drop a heartbreaker to Birmingham in the USFL Championship Game, 33-30. Unlike the first version of the Stars, this iteration never played a game in the city of Philadelphia due to the USFL’s “hub city” setup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Philadelphia Stars (@usflstars)

And with that, this is the last time this here site will be covering the USFL/XFL/UFL. It’s been a wild ride (not really).

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com.
