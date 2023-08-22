Rutgers Football Schedule: Breaking Down the Most Important Games in 2023

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are entering year number four of the Greg Schiano 2.0 era and calling it the most important season in recent memory is likely an understatement. Since returning to Rutgers in November 2019, the Schiano-led Scarlet Knights are 12-22 overall and a disappointing 6-20 in the Big Ten. Despite the record, RU faithful are hoping the Scarlet Knights follow the trajectory of Schiano 1.0 where the team went 7-5 in V1.0 year five and on to six bowl games in seven years, multiple Top 25 rankings, and a being a play away from an Orange Bowl-berth.
While 2023 isn’t a “make or break” year for Schiano 2.0, the time is now.
With massive changes coming to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, Rutgers must take the next step and establish themselves as a Big Ten team in the mold similar to Iowa, Michigan State, and/or Minnesota. They’re consistent, tough to play programs that (usually) go to bowl games year in, and year out and occasionally make a shocking run. The 2023 season has the makings of the first step of that trajectory for Rutgers.
However, in order to get there, the Scarlet Knights will need to take the next step this season. Here’s a look at the most important games on the 2023 Rutgers football schedule and the path to bowl eligibility.
The Scarlet Knights have an opportunity to come out of the gate on fire. Rutgers is facing three programs –Northwestern, Temple, and Virginia Tech– that combined for a 7-28 record and 18.2 PPG in 2022 and all three games will be played at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. With the addition of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and much more quarterback/running back friendly system, and the apparent improved play of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, the Scarlet Knights are well positioned to head to Ann Arbor on September 23 with a 3-0 record. Following Michigan, Rutgers ends September with a home game against FCS opponent Wagner College, Rutgers thrashed the Seahawks 66-7 in 2022. The Scarlet Knights could be poised to enter October with four wins and only needing two wins over the final seven games for bowl eligibility. But they will need to take care of business in the first three games of the 2023 regular season.
Assuming (yeah, yeah!) Rutgers heads into the month of October 4-1, the Scarlet Knights have a legitimate opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility by October 21. Rutgers matches up against Michigan State and Indiana to close out the month of October. Both programs have similar win projections to Rutgers, give or take a game in either direction. Both games are winnable for Rutgers and the Scarlet Knights have defeated both programs in recent years (Indiana -2022, Michigan State-2020).
The Scarlet Knights November schedule included a Murderers’ Row of ranked programs including –No. 3 Ohio State, No. 25 Iowa, and No. 7 Penn State– before closing out against B1G East “rival” Maryland in Piscataway. While you never know about the previous three-games, the regular season finale could prove to be a “must win” game for Rutgers to become bowl eligible in 2023. The Terps and Scarlet Knights have exchanged wins over the past few seasons and provided some entertaining affairs. The conference and networks are likely hoping for such a scenario and may just get their wish.