College Football

Rutgers Postgame Report: Scarlet Knights Blowout Temple in Piscataway

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown during the second half against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights used a relentless rushing attack and a smothering defense to improve to 2-0 on the 2023 season with what turned out to be a dominant 36-7 win over the Temple Owls.  Running back Kyle Monangai led the Rutgers rushing attack, the Don Bosco Prep product carried the ball 28 times for 165-yards and a touchdown.  Defensively, the Scarlet Knights held Temple QB E.J. Warner in check and forced the true sophomore to throw a pair of interceptions.

The Scarlet Knights jumped out to an early 13-o lead after QB Gavin Wimsatt connected with freshman RB Ja’Shon Benjamin for a 33-yard touchdown and kicker Jai Patel nailed a pair of field goals, including a 51-yarder.  The Scarlet Knights forced Temple to punt on three consecutive drives and it looked as though Rutgers was on their way to a repeat of their victory a week ago over Northwestern. Rutgers had a handful of opportunities to extend their lead during the 2nd quarter however the offense seemingly went into an early cruise control.

The second half began a lot like the first half ended, the Scarlet Knights offense continued to sputter while the defense was forced to make stop after stop.  An example of the Rutgers’ defense coming to play came with 5:37 in the 3rd quarter when Rutgers, led by S Flip Dixon, forced a key goal line stand halting the Owls momentum.  Both teams exchanged a series of punts before Temple finally broke through. QB EJ Warner connected with WR Dante Wright on a 4th and 5 at the beginning of the 4th quarter to close the gap to 13-7.  You could feel the tension in Piscataway as Saturday’s game was seemingly mirroring last season’s affair in South Philadelphia.

But alas it was not to be. After allowing Temple to get within a score, Rutgers ripped off 23 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to blow out the visiting Owls.  The defense forced Warner to throw two interceptions and the running backs scored a trio of Scarlet Knights touchdowns –Monangai, Sam Brown, and Al-Shadee Salaam all reached the endzone in the 4th quarter– to put away any hopes of a Temple comeback.  What seemed like a nail bitter turned into a laugher by the time the final cannon blast echoed through a nearly empty SHI Stadium.

Offensive MVP: RB Kyle Monangai | 28 carries, 165-yards, 1 TD

Defensive MVP: S Flip Dixon | 7 TOT, 1 TFL, 2 PD

Game Notes

  • The Rutgers offense put up 453 yards against the Owls including 254-yards on the ground.
  • The Rutgers defense held an opponent under 1oo-yards rushing for the second consecutive week. Temple rushed 24 times for 68 yards, an average of 2.8 yard-per-carry.
  • The Scarlet Knights dominated the time of possession, 34:23 to 23:03.
  • Rutgers transfer WR Jaquae Jackson hauled in four receptions for 95 yards.
  • Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt has only been sacked one time this season.

Injury Notes

  • Scarlet Knights starting OT Tyler Needham was injured in the 2nd quarter and left on a cart.  This is a huge blow to a Rutgers offensive line that had been playing rather well to start the season.
  • WR Christian Dremel left the game twice with an apparent rib injury.
  • RB Ja’Shon Benjamin left the game after suffering an apparent injury.
  • RB Aaroun Young was once again out with an injury.

Rutgers vs. Temple Box Score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Temple 0 0 0 7 7
Rutgers 7 6 0 23 36

 

Next for Rutgers

  • 🏈 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
  • 📅 When: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • 🕛 Time: 3:30 PM/EDT
  •  🏟  Where: Piscataway, NJ | SHI Stadium
  • 📺 Broadcast: Big Ten Network
Topics  
College Football Rutgers Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To College Football

College Football

Temple Postgame Report: Owls Blown Out by Rutgers

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
College Football
Villanova QB Connor Watkins Air attack takes down Colgate in Home Opener
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  10h
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  17h
College Football
Penn State vs. Delaware Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 7 2023
College Football
Temple vs. Rutgers Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  23h
College Football
Temple vs. Rutgers Betting Odds: Scarlet Knights Open as Big Favorites Over the Owls
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 4 2023
College Football
Rutgers Postgame Report: Rutgers Dominates Northwestern in Season Opening Victory.
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 3 2023