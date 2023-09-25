Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #191 – Wide Open Competition

Kevin Durso
Twitter
The Flyers are back on the ice for training camp ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. The guys also return and start their in-season schedule with first impressions from training camp and some of the messaging from the first days ahead of the preseason opener.

The guys look at the key roster battles, particularly on defense, and discuss a few prospects looking to make an impression. They also cover the overall feeling around Flyers camp in the midst of the rebuild.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

