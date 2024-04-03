Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #212 – Finding Things Out

Kevin Durso
The push for the playoffs is on and the Flyers have lost five straight games, including an overtime loss to the Islanders that made the playoff race tighter. With six games to go in the regular season, the Flyers hold a one-point margin on third place in the Metro on Washington as other teams start to crowd the playoff picture.

The guys discuss the Flyers recent play and look at the addition of goalie Ivan Fedotov to the roster. They also discuss how we got here with the goalies and other improvements that could be made.

Finally, the guys take a closer look at John Tortorella‘s postgame press conference on Monday and what that means for the team moving forward.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast.
