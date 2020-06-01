Miles Sanders Suffered MCL Sprain Prior To Halftime Sunday

Against the Seahawks, just before halftime, Sanders was down on the field with an injury. While he returned in the second half, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the injury Sanders suffered before the half was an MCL sprain.

Early on in the Giants game, he had suffered an ankle injury against the Giants.

The Eagles played without Miles Sanders to get into the playoffs for most of Week 17.

Sanders finished the game with 14 carries for 69 yards and three more catches for eight yards.

Seven of those carries and 30 of those ground yards came after the MCL sprain along with two of those catches for 13 yards.

Unfortunately, the back did drop a fourth-down pass that was a bit off, but catchable that would have moved the chains.

Despite one miscue in a game he was dealing with two lower-body injuries and the Eagles were again without Jordan Howard, the rookie was one of the Eagles top offensive players in the contest.

Sanders, of course, had already broken the Eagles rookie rushing record set by LeSean McCoy and the rookie scrimmage yards record set by DeSean Jackson.

In a year where Howie Roseman has been criticized for his poor drafting, the second-round pick was a huge success.

Sanders finished the regular season with 818 rush yards (4.6 YPC) and 509 receiving yards (10.2 YPR) and a total of six touchdowns and 52 first downs.

Sanders is expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2020 season.