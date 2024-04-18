NFL Offseason: Isaiah Rodgers Reportedly Not Among Five Reinstated Players

That may throw a wrench into things for some Eagles fans.

Isaiah Rodgers was signed by the Eagles later last offseason as the Birds looked to give him a second chance and hopefully improve their roster for 2024.

It certainly seems like that is far less likely to happen now.

On Thursday, Rodger Goodell reinstated five players from gambling suspension per Tom Pelissero. Isiah Rodgers was not one of those names.

The NFL is reinstating five players who were suspended indefinitely last year for violating the gambling policy: former #Lions WR Quintez Cephus, S C.J. Moore and DL Demetrius Taylor, #Commanders WR Shaka Toney and former #Colts LB Rashod Berry. pic.twitter.com/HgEkt3dgNu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2024

As such, Rodgers would appear to remain suspended and will seemingly not join the Eagles this year as their slot corner option and potential return man.

There’s levels to the same crime in the NFL. For example, supposed star receiver Jameson Williams, who also was placing bets in the Lions facility, was kept under contract and suspended just six games. His teammate and apparent gambling buddy Quintez Cephus (also a WR) was immediately released by the same team and suspended, though he was reinstated Thursday.

Isaiah Rodgers and his former teammate Rashod Berry are still under review per a report from Adam Schefter, but the fact they were not reinstated with others does not seem to be a positive sign.

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles front office makes any moves in relation to this decision and to see how much they were leaning into this as something they would have expected.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox