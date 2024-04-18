Eagles

NFL Offseason: Isaiah Rodgers Reportedly Not Among Five Reinstated Players

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Offseason: Isaiah Rodgers Reportedly Not Among Five Reinstated Players Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Sports

That may throw a wrench into things for some Eagles fans.

Isaiah Rodgers was signed by the Eagles later last offseason as the Birds looked to give him a second chance and hopefully improve their roster for 2024.

It certainly seems like that is far less likely to happen now.

On Thursday, Rodger Goodell reinstated five players from gambling suspension per Tom Pelissero. Isiah Rodgers was not one of those names.

As such, Rodgers would appear to remain suspended and will seemingly not join the Eagles this year as their slot corner option and potential return man.

There’s levels to the same crime in the NFL. For example, supposed star receiver Jameson Williams, who also was placing bets in the Lions facility, was kept under contract and suspended just six games. His teammate and apparent gambling buddy Quintez Cephus (also a WR) was immediately released by the same team and suspended, though he was reinstated Thursday.

Isaiah Rodgers and his former teammate Rashod Berry are still under review per a report from Adam Schefter, but the fact they were not reinstated with others does not seem to be a positive sign.

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles front office makes any moves in relation to this decision and to see how much they were leaning into this as something they would have expected.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Offseason: Andre Dillard Signs With Packers

NFL Offseason: Andre Dillard Signs With Packers

Author image Paul Bowman  •  13min
Eagles
NFL Offseason: DeVonta Smith Signs Three-Year Extension With Eagles
NFL Offseason: DeVonta Smith Signs Three-Year Extension With Eagles
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 15 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Agree To Contract With C.J. Uzomah
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Agree To Contract With C.J. Uzomah
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 11 2024
Eagles
NFL Free Agency: Avonte Maddox Back With The Birds
NFL Free Agency: Avonte Maddox Back With The Birds
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 4 2024
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Eagles Extend Jordan Mailata for Three Years
NFL Offseason: Eagles Extend Jordan Mailata for Three Years
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 4 2024
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Eagles Lock Up Reed Blankenship For Another Year
NFL Offseason: Eagles Lock Up Reed Blankenship For Another Year
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Apr 1 2024
Eagles
NFL Offseason: Eagles Trading Haason Reddick To Jets
NFL Offseason: Eagles Trading Haason Reddick To Jets
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Mar 29 2024
Go to top button