NFL Offseason: Andre Dillard Signs With Packers

Andre Dillard, the former Eagles first-round pick, secured a huge pay day last season after signing with the Titans.

His time there didn’t last long as he was released earlier this offseason. Though some thought Dillard may be a good depth piece the Eagles looked to bring back, it seems that won’t be the case.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dillard is now signing with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers have signed former Titans and Eagles OT Andre Dillard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2024

The Eagles are projected to target some top offensive linemen in the draft which isn’t much of a surprise given how they’ve not re-signed any of their OL depth and have only added one free agent on the line (Matt Hennessy).

Stoutland University will certainly be looking to boost their enrollment a bit for next season.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox