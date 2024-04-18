NFL Offseason: Andre Dillard Signs With Packers

Andre Dillard, the former Eagles first-round pick, secured a huge pay day last season after signing with the Titans.
His time there didn’t last long as he was released earlier this offseason. Though some thought Dillard may be a good depth piece the Eagles looked to bring back, it seems that won’t be the case.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dillard is now signing with the Green Bay Packers.
Packers have signed former Titans and Eagles OT Andre Dillard.
The Eagles are projected to target some top offensive linemen in the draft which isn’t much of a surprise given how they’ve not re-signed any of their OL depth and have only added one free agent on the line (Matt Hennessy).
Stoutland University will certainly be looking to boost their enrollment a bit for next season.
