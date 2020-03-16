Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Re-Sign Hassan Ridgeway Ahead of Free Agency

Eagles Will Not Tender Corey Clement

03/16/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Just two seasons ago, Corey Clement was a hero in Super Bowl LII.

On Monday, the Eagles announced they were not tendering the restricted free agent running back.

After managing over 400 yards as an undrafted rookie, Clement went into the postseason and managed 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LII.

Clement managed 451 yards in 2018, but his touchdown total fell to just two while adding four fumbles.

He appeared in just 11 games in 2018 and just four in 2019 due to injuries.

A once promising Eagles career may well be over as Clement could sign with a new team on Wednesday, ending his tenure on with the team with a total of 895 yards in the regular season.

Clement could, in theory, be re-signed by the Eagles.

The Eagles would have to pay him a little over $2 million had they tendered him.

The Eagles will be left with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Elijah Holyfield as the only running backs with the team following the start of free agency.

