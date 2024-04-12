NFL Free Agency: Eagles Agree To Contract With C.J. Uzomah

The Eagles have added even more tight end depth.

Still lacking a clear second option after the loss of Jack Stoll, the Eagles are looking to get someone who will step up as the clear-cut backup to Dallas Goedert at tight end.

On Thursday, the team announced they had a deal with C.J. Uzomah to join them in 2024.

Uzomah will have to compete with Albert Okwuegbunam and Grant Calcaterra for a spot on the 53-man, but he certainly has the most successful history at the NFL level.

Uzomah was a fifth-round pick in 2015 and worked his way up to being the starter full-time in 2018. He remained the starter in Cincinnati until his departure via free agency in 2022.

Last year was the end of his two-year, $16 million contract with the Jets but he’s unlikely to be getting near that much from the Eagles at this point.

Excluding his one injured year (2020, played only two games), Uzomah had over 200 yards from 2018 to 2022 and had over 400 twice. Last year he managed just 58.

The Eagles are hoping that 2023 was a just a down, fluky year for Uzomah and that they can get the production out of him he’s had most every other season of his career since his rookie year. If that’s replicable next to Goedert and with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith racking up their own catches plus Saquon Barkley out of the backfield, it could mean an offense with more receiving options than any defense is prepared to cover.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox