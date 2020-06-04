Four Former And Current Eagles Named To All-Decade Team

Over the decade, McCoy has totaled 13,923 yards from scrimmage and 85 touchdowns.

Former star running back LeSean McCoy was named as one of three backs on the team.

On the offensive side, the Eagles have three players, none of whom are currently with the team as players.

Amidst the slow down, the NFL released their All-Decade team for the 2010's and four current and former Eagles appeared on the list.

With the draft just a few weeks away, free agency has slowed down as more teams plan to wait until after the draft to address any remaining needs.

McCoy played six of his 11 seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia after the Eagles drafted him in the second round.

Both of his All-Pro team nominations, three of his six Pro Bowls and four of his NFL Top 100 appearances came in those seasons with the Eagles.

McCoy currently sits atop the franchise leaderboard in rushing with 6792 yards.

He is a free agent and has said publicly that he wants to return to the Eagles.

In the flex spot is Darren Sproles, who totaled 6,625 yards from scrimmage with a 6.6 yards per touch average and 40 touchdowns over the course of the decade.

Sproles joined Philadelphia via trade in 2014 and played the rest of his career here, retiring after last season following injury troubles.

Sproles is back with the franchise as a personnel consultant in 2020.

The final Eagle on the list is The Bodyguard.

Peters was acquired via trade in 2009 and served as the Eagles starting left tackle since then.

During the 2010's, Peters started 125 games, made three NFL Top 100 lists, made six of his nine Pro Bowls and made two All-Pro teams.

Peters remains a free agent, but is likely to sign following the draft.

On the defensive side, only one Eagles player made the list and he is the only one currently on the roster.

The Eagles first-round pick in 2012, Fletcher Cox has been the second best defensive tackle in the league for better than half of the decade behind only Aaron Donald's pass-rushing prowess.

Cox doesn't get as much publicity because he is well rounded and creates pressure that the rest of the line cleans up, leading to him not having many standout stats and instead having a balanced stat line that leads to him being excluded from lists that prioritize players with high sack totals.

Over his career, he has totaled 367 tackles, 48 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and 13 passes defensed.

He also has an All-Pro team nomination, five Pro Bowls, four NFL Top 100 list nominations and was selected to the 2012 All-Rookie team.

Finally, on special teams, Darren Sproles is also listed as a kick returner.

The NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team Special Teams! pic.twitter.com/ptXbkOuGIv — NFL (@NFL) April 6, 2020

Sproles was a deadly return man over the course of the decade, totaling 11,950 yards and five touchdowns over the past 10 seasons.

He twice led the league in kick return yards and touchdowns while with the Eagles.

Notable exclusions include Lane Johnson, who again showed he was upset with the exclusion of right tackles from the list entirely, and center Jason Kelce, who has been the best center in the league over the past five years at the least.