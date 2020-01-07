NFL Alters Preseason Schedule Amid Ongoing Pandemic

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

While the NFL remains adamant that the season will start on time despite the ongoing pandemic.

On Wednesday, however, the league made it's first major schedule change, outside the cancellation of the Hall of Fame game, according to Pro Footbal Talk.

The change will cut the preseason in half, meaning that there will only be two preseason games played by each team in 2020.

The reports are that what was originally preseason weeks one and four will be cut.