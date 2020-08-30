Jalen Reagor To Miss Multiple Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Adding to my earlier tweet, #Eagles believe Reagor has a very slight tear in his labrum and is waiting on a second opinion. Again, it's believed no surgery will be needed. https://t.co/flZBm4vm3d

What was originally thought to be a wrist injury is not reportedly a shoulder injury per Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds.

Along with Carson Wentz missing practice on Sunday, the Eagles also suffered a critical injury to one of their draft picks .

The team may have avoided a more serious injury, but the Eagles will be without him for the season opener and likely one or two more games

This, combined with Alshon Jeffery's timeline reportedly speeding up, will put the Eagles in a bit of a bind with their 53-man roster decisions.

The team will almost certainly keep DeSean Jackson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward along with Reagor and Jeffery, should neither wind up on PUP. That would leave John Hightower, Quez Watkins and standout Deontay Burnett exposed unless they carry more than five receivers.

The Eagles will hope to pass some of those players through waivers and get them to the practice squad.

Reagor has been great in camp and Carson Wentz even compared him to Julio Jones. He looked the part of the explosive receiver he was billed as, but fans will have to wait to see that on the field.