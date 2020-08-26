Round 2, Game 2 Preview: Flyers-Islanders
08/26/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
If the Flyers learned anything in Game 1, it's just how hard this series against the Islanders will be. The Islanders were the tougher team. They were the more efficient team. They were simply the better team.
The Flyers have to play from behind in a series for the first time, trying to find a way to even things up in Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon.
Game 2 is set for 3 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Josh Bailey
|10
|2
|8
|10
|Kevin Hayes
|10
|1
|6
|7
|Anthony Beauvillier
|10
|6
|3r
|9
|Scott Laughton
|10
|3
|2
|5
|Mathew Barzal
|10
|3
|5
|8
|Sean Couturier
|10
|0
|5
|5
|Brock Nelson
|10
|3
|5
|8
|Michael Raffl
|6
|3
|1
|4
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|10
|5
|2
|7
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, E
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, +4
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|8 GP, 6-2-0, 1.71 GAA, .943 SV%
|9 GP, 7-2-0, 1.67 GAA, .934 SV%
Carter Hart was on the hook for the loss in Game 1 and allowed three goals, but it wasn't a result that was on him. Hart was outstanding in the opening period, making several crucial stops to keep the game close into the third period. Hart gets the call in net again, looking to help the Flyers even the series.
Game 1 marked back-to-back shutout wins for Semyon Varlamov, and the Islanders have been rolling with him in net. Varlamov will likely get the start in goal for Game 2, given his recent numbers as the Islanders look to take command of the series, but don't be surprised if Thomas Greiss gets the start in goal in either Game 2 or Game 3.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|21 Scott Laughton
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|12 Michael Raffl
|38 Derek Grant
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Islanders Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Anders Lee
|13 Mathew Barzal
|7 Jordan Eberle
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|29 Brock Nelson
|12 Josh Bailey
|10 Derick Brassard
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|47 Leo Komarov
|17 Matt Martin
|53 Casey Cizikas
|15 Cal Clutterbuck
|Defense
|3 Adam Pelech
|6 Ryan Pulock
|25 Devon Toews
|24 Scott Mayfield
|2 Nick Leddy
|4 Andy Greene
|Goalie
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|1 Thomas Greiss
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Nicolas Aube-Kubel returned for Game 1 and will likely be back in the lineup for Game 2. Look for the Flyers to make a few changes. James van Riemsdyk could come back into the lineup and so could Robert Hagg on the blue line.
- Islanders: The Islanders got great results from all four lines and all three defensive pairings in Game 1. There probably won't be any changes coming, but the Islanders may try to insert some new faces into the lineup to keep guys fresh for Game 3 on Thursday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Islanders (T-14th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (14th), Islanders (20th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 11, 2020 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Aug. 24, 2020 (Game 1) - Islanders 4, Flyers 0
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 18 G, 38 A, 56 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 11 G, 17 A, 28 P
- Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
- Matt Niskanen - 38 GP, 4 G, 14 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 6.23 GAA, .833 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.