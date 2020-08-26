Round 2, Game 2 Preview: Flyers-Islanders

The Flyers have to play from behind in a series for the first time, trying to find a way to even things up in Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon.

If the Flyers learned anything in Game 1, it's just how hard this series against the Islanders will be. The Islanders were the tougher team. They were the more efficient team. They were simply the better team.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Jake Voracek 9 4 4 8 Josh Bailey 10 2 8 10 Kevin Hayes 10 1 6 7 Anthony Beauvillier 10 6 3r 9 Scott Laughton 10 3 2 5 Mathew Barzal 10 3 5 8 Sean Couturier 10 0 5 5 Brock Nelson 10 3 5 8 Michael Raffl 6 3 1 4 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 10 5 2 7

Player to Watch 11 Travis Konecny 18 Anthony Beauvillier Last 5 Games: 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, E Last 5 Games: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, +4

The Flyers need their top players to really get going, and they should look to their spark plug in Travis Konecny to be a huge part of this game. Konecny doesn't have a goal and has just one assist since the first round started, and has started to show frustration with his inability to get on the board. The Flyers leading scorer in the regular season needs it to translate to the playoffs in a hurry.

The Islanders didn't get production from their top six until the third period and even then Anthony Beauvillier, the team's hottest scorer in the playoffs, was held off the board. Beauvillier is always dangerous, and certainly will be in position to strike in Game 2.