Dallas Goedert Has 21-Day Practice Window Activated

Phillies Move on From Bullpen Coach Jim Gott
10/28/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Monday, the Eagles activated practice windows for four injured players.

On Wednesday, they activated yet another 21-day practice window.

This time, the move was for tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert would of course be a huge player to return as the top-10 tight end could significantly help the offense, particularly with fourth-stringer Richard Rodgers proving to be a reliable target for Wentz even where there is no one else at the position.

Goedert's should significantly help the Eagles offense, particularly in the red zone, in addition to moving Rodgers back to a second tight-end role and potentially opening him up more.

In just parts of three games, Goedert already has 138 yards and a touchdown on the season. Eight of his 13 catches have moved the chains for the Birds' offense.

The Eagles will likely be faced with some tough roster decisions coming up with five players eligible to return this week or after the bye next week and only two open spots on their 53-man roster.

