Injury Report: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
10/10/2020
By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer
Your division leading, yes division leading, Philadelphia Eagles will be heading to western Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the Eagles do have a lot of injuries in general, the injury report is relatively short. A few guys playing through some nagging injuries and some guys still trying to battle back from injuries.
Injury Report
Philadelphia Eagles
Playing
Lane Johnson RT
Lane Johnson was limited early this week in practice with his sore ankle. Johnson is expected to play and be an anchor on what was a surprisingly not awful offensive line last week.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR
JJAW was a full participant all week after missing last week with a bad calf. Hopefully Carson can find him a couple times and get Arcega-Whiteside going.
Out
Desean Jackson WR
Jackson was limited all week this week with a bad hamstring. With JJAW in the lineup and Jackson out this week the game plan could change to give J.J. more targets.
Alshon Jeffery WR
Alshon is still out with his foot injury. He did not practice on Thursday and Friday and was limited on Wednesday. The Eagles hope Alshon plays this year.
Avonte Maddox CB
Maddox’s status has not changed since last week. Maddox is still out with an ankle injury. He, luckily, has not been placed on injured reserved so he should come back for week five.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Out
Derek Watt FB
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the wrong Watt brother is out. The Birds offensive line would’ve enjoyed TJ Watt being on the injury report but Derek will have to do. Watt is out with a hamstring injury.
Marcus Allen LB
Allen is mostly a special teamer as he sits behind Devin Bush on the depth chart. He will be out with a foot injury.
