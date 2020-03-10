Injury Report: Philadelphia at San Francisco

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The laundry list of injuries continues to pile up. After the pitiful effort to tie the Bengals, the Birds fly west to face the equally injured San Francisco 49ers. Yes the Eagles will be missing some studs on the offense, but the 9ers will also be short some big names this week. Can the Eagles take advantage of San Francisco's injuries will be the question.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Playing

Lane Johnson RT

Lane Johnson was limited all week in practice with his sore ankle. Johnson is expected to play and be one of the only positives on the offensive line.

Jason Kelce C

Kelce got some rest this week. He was limited on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Questionable

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR

JJAW’s status is in question with a calf injury. Arcega-Whiteside did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. The lack of depth at receiver could hurt the Eagles.

Out

Desean Jackson WR

Jackson was out all week this week with a bad hamstring. He did not participate at all and his out this week. With the injury troubles at receiver, expect Greg Ward Jr. to see more targets.

Jason Peters LT

JP is out this week with turf toe. He was placed on the injured reserved and will be out for three weeks. Jordan Mailata will be protecting Wentz’s blind side this week.

Alshon Jeffery WR

Alshon is still out with his foot injury. He did not practice on Thursday and was limited on Wednesday and Friday. The Eagles hope to see Jeffery active for week five’s contest.

Trevor Williams CB

Williams was placed on IR this week with a rib injury. This puts him out a minimum of three weeks.

Dallas Goedert TE

Wentz is out one more weapon for the foreseeable future. Goedert was placed on the injured Reserved with a fractured ankle. Hakeem Butler was signed from Carolina’s practice squad and will be active this week.

Avonte Maddox CB

Maddox is out this week with an ankle injury. He, luckily, has not been placed on injured reserved so he should come back for week five.

San Francisco 49ers

Playing

George Kittle TE

Kittle had missed some time with a knee injury. He was a full participant all week. Makes for a good week of tight end play.

Jerick McKinnon RB

McKinnon was a full participant this week after having an apparent rib injury. The 9ers may lean on him some with Garropolo being out.

Questionable

K’waun Williams CB

Williams serves as San Francisco’s nickel back. He was limited on Thursday and Friday with a hip injury and will be a game time decision.

Out

Jimmy Garropolo QB

Jimmy G did not play last week and will once again be out with an ankle injury. Nick Mullens will be running the 49ers offense Sunday night.

Dee Ford DL

Ford is a forced to be reckoned with on San Francisco’s defensive line. Luckily for the Eagles offensive line, he will be out this week with a back injury.

Dre Greenlaw LB

Greenlaw will be out this week with a quadricep injury. I expect the 49ers to play more nickel defense this week without one of their linebackers.

Emmanuel Moseley CB

Moseley is one of two starting corners out for the 49ers this week. Moseley did not make it through concussion protocol and will be out. If the Eagles had any healthy receivers it would be a good week to take advantage of their secondary.

Ahkello Witherspoon CB

Witherspoon is the other 9er corner that’s out this week. Witherspoon is dealing with a bad hamstring. He was a full participant early in the week but was gradually downgraded as the week progressed.

Raheem Mostert RB

The speedy Mostert has been out for a couple weeks now with a knee injury. Mostert has said that the turf at MetLife Stadium was the reason for his injury. This will lead the way for Jeff Wilson to get more touches.

Jordan Reed TE