Jason Peters, Trevor Williams Latest Eagles To Land On IR

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed WR Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga, and RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad to the active roster. #Eagles have placed T Jason Peters and CB Trevor Williams on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/OJuFEa9Bmp

Meanwhile, Trevor Williams, who came in to replace the injured Avonte Maddox at corner, landed on injured reserve after just one quarter with the team.

Following two days of missing practice with "illness" Peters informed the team of a foot injury that would eventually land him on the injured reserve.

In their match-up against the Bengals, the Eagles lost Peters to what was described as a shin injury but was labelled fatigue afterward.

A season-ending injury to Andre Dillard forced the team to move him over to left tackle while the team lost their starting left guard, Isaac Seumalo, just two weeks into the season.

Jason Peters was brought back to the Eagles roster to take the place of Brandon Brooks, who tore his ACL in the early days of training camp.

With these moves, the Eagles had three open spots on their 53-man roster as they had yet to make an official move to replace Jalen Reagor.

While Peters has had struggles this season, he will become the fourth offensive linemen that the Eagles have placed on either IR or PUP and leaves the team with just six offensive linemen that were on the initial 53-man roster.

Jordan Mailata will presumably get his chance to show what he can do in Peters' absence, leaving rookie Jack Driscoll as the only depth player left from that original roster. If that's not the case, the two will likely swap spots between starter and final bench player.

Jamon Brown, who was brought in last week following the injury to Seumalo and Sua Opeta was elevated from the practice squad around the same time after spending the 2019 season with the team.

The promotion of Luke Juriga gives the team an extra linemen, but the team will hope to avoid having to using him.

The promotion of Fulgham comes in the wake of the team expected to miss Jeffery, Jackson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor. The will have just John Hightower, who was listed on the injury report earlier this week, and Greg Ward as their only healthy receivers alongside Fulgham. Fulgham recorded over 1,000 yards at Old Dominion in 2018 and spent time with Detroit and Green Bay before landing with the Philadelphia this offseason.

The team also promoted Deontay Burnett for the game this Sunday. As this is his second week being promoted, the Eagles cannot promote him again without signing him to the 53-man roster.

Adrian Killins was a training camp standout. The speedy running back may be able to provide an additional receiving outlet as well as some increased rushing production from the depth of the team or potentially some return ability.

His promotion leaves the team with just Darius Slay, Cre'von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman as healthy corners on the 53-man roster, so Grayland Arnold, who was promoted for this week, may see time at corner this week. The team could also choose to move Jalen Mills back to corner and play McLeod, K'von Wallace and Marcus Epps as their three safeties.

The Eagles will hope to end their seemingly endless stream of injuries next week.