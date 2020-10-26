YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #96 - Doc-isms

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
10/26/2020

The YWT Podcast is back after a week off and takes an in-depth look at two Flyers moves from the past two weeks, goes around the league, and remembers a legend.

The Flyers signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal and Nolan Patrick accepted his qualifying offer. The guys discuss Patrick's contract and future with the team and look at the Gustafsson signed and what it means for the Flyers defense.

The guys also touch on some of the signings from around the league, a big night for a Flyers prospect in juniors, and remember the career of the great Mike "Doc" Emrick, who announced his retirement last week.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down in this week's show.

Posted by on 10/26/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

