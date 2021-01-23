Flyers-Bruins: Game 6 Preview
01/23/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers carried a 2-0 lead to the third period of Thursday's game, only to watch it vanish in two minutes. They went back and forth with the Boston Bruins in a wild period that featured six goals. Ultimately, the Bruins claimed the game in a shootout.
Now the Flyers are back on the ice, looking to bounce back once again. They will take on the Bruins again, this time looking for a better outcome.
The Flyers and Bruins face off on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Brad Marchand
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Kevin Hayes
|5
|2
|5
|7
|Nick Ritchie
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Jake Voracek
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Patrice Bergeron
|4
|1
|2
|3
|James van Riemsdyk
|5
|3
|2
|5
|David Krejci
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Nolan Patrick
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Matt Grzelcyk
|4
|0
|2
|2
It's been a bit of a rough start to the season for Carter Hart. While Hart has certainly been solid in goal and isn't the main reason for the Flyers struggles, he has allowed eight goals in his last two starts. Of course, if not for Hart's 14 saves in the opening period of Thursday's game, the final result could have been far worse. He's back in goal on Saturday.
The Bruins will turn to Jaroslav Halak for Saturday's game, continuing the rotation of their two goalies. Halak has only appeared in one game, suffering the loss in overtime to the Devils by allowing two goals on 31 shots.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Phil Myers (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury)
Bruins Scratches: David Pastrnak (injury), Matt Grzelcyk (injury), John Moore (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There are no changes to the lineup for the Flyers. Alain Vigneault hinted that there could be a small change to the line combinations but that the personnel would remain the same.
- Bruins: One change for the Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk is not able to play due to injury, so Connor Clifton will take his place in the lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (7th), Bruins (14th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Bruins (T-7th)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 32 GP, 6 G, 24 A, 30 P
- Claude Giroux - 40 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 16 G, 12 A, 28 P
- Erik Gustafsson - 10 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
- Carter Hart - 6 GP, 4-1-1, 2.88 GAA, .909 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Jake Voracek needs two assists to reach 400 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Comments
