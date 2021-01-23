Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Philadelphia Eagles: 2021 NFL Draft Wishlist - WR
Bruins Hand Flyers Another Ugly Loss

Flyers-Bruins: Game 6 Preview

01/23/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers carried a 2-0 lead to the third period of Thursday's game, only to watch it vanish in two minutes. They went back and forth with the Boston Bruins in a wild period that featured six goals. Ultimately, the Bruins claimed the game in a shootout.

Now the Flyers are back on the ice, looking to bounce back once again. They will take on the Bruins again, this time looking for a better outcome.

The Flyers and Bruins face off on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
Travis Konecny 5 5 2 7 Brad Marchand 4 1 3 4
Kevin Hayes 5 2 5 7 Nick Ritchie 4 2 1 3
Jake Voracek 5 1 5 6 Patrice Bergeron 4 1 2 3
James van Riemsdyk 5 3 2 5 David Krejci 4 0 3 3
Nolan Patrick 5 1 3 4 Matt Grzelcyk 4 0 2 2
 
Players To Watch 1-23
 
The Flyers power play certainly saw a burst of late, and James van Riemsdyk has been right in the middle of it. He scored two goals in the last game between these two teams. If the Flyers power play is to continue rolling and the Flyers are to continue scoring at a good rate, JVR could very likely be in the middle of it.
 
After four games, you probably would have guessed that Patrice Bergeron or Brad Marchand was the Bruins leading goal scorer. It's actually Nick Ritchie, who has two goals in four games, including one on the power play in Thursday's game. Both of Ritchie's goals have come on the power play so far, but he can still be a threat at 5-on-5. 
 
Goalie Matchup 1-23

It's been a bit of a rough start to the season for Carter Hart. While Hart has certainly been solid in goal and isn't the main reason for the Flyers struggles, he has allowed eight goals in his last two starts. Of course, if not for Hart's 14 saves in the opening period of Thursday's game, the final result could have been far worse. He's back in goal on Saturday.

The Bruins will turn to Jaroslav Halak for Saturday's game, continuing the rotation of their two goalies. Halak has only appeared in one game, suffering the loss in overtime to the Devils by allowing two goals on 31 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 1-21

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Phil Myers (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury)

Opponent Line Combos 1-23

Bruins Scratches: David Pastrnak (injury), Matt Grzelcyk (injury), John Moore (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: There are no changes to the lineup for the Flyers. Alain Vigneault hinted that there could be a small change to the line combinations but that the personnel would remain the same. 
  • Bruins: One change for the Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk is not able to play due to injury, so Connor Clifton will take his place in the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (7th), Bruins (14th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Bruins (T-7th)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Jake Voracek - 32 GP, 6 G, 24 A, 30 P
    • Claude Giroux - 40 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 16 G, 12 A, 28 P
    • Erik Gustafsson - 10 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
    • Carter Hart - 6 GP, 4-1-1, 2.88 GAA, .909 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Jake Voracek needs two assists to reach 400 as a Flyer. 

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Posted by on 01/23/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)