Flyers-Bruins: Game 6 Preview

Now the Flyers are back on the ice, looking to bounce back once again. They will take on the Bruins again, this time looking for a better outcome.

The Flyers carried a 2-0 lead to the third period of Thursday's game, only to watch it vanish in two minutes. They went back and forth with the Boston Bruins in a wild period that featured six goals. Ultimately, the Bruins claimed the game in a shootout.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P Travis Konecny 5 5 2 7 Brad Marchand 4 1 3 4 Kevin Hayes 5 2 5 7 Nick Ritchie 4 2 1 3 Jake Voracek 5 1 5 6 Patrice Bergeron 4 1 2 3 James van Riemsdyk 5 3 2 5 David Krejci 4 0 3 3 Nolan Patrick 5 1 3 4 Matt Grzelcyk 4 0 2 2

The Flyers power play certainly saw a burst of late, and James van Riemsdyk has been right in the middle of it. He scored two goals in the last game between these two teams. If the Flyers power play is to continue rolling and the Flyers are to continue scoring at a good rate, JVR could very likely be in the middle of it.

After four games, you probably would have guessed that Patrice Bergeron or Brad Marchand was the Bruins leading goal scorer. It's actually Nick Ritchie, who has two goals in four games, including one on the power play in Thursday's game. Both of Ritchie's goals have come on the power play so far, but he can still be a threat at 5-on-5.





It's been a bit of a rough start to the season for Carter Hart. While Hart has certainly been solid in goal and isn't the main reason for the Flyers struggles, he has allowed eight goals in his last two starts. Of course, if not for Hart's 14 saves in the opening period of Thursday's game, the final result could have been far worse. He's back in goal on Saturday. The Bruins will turn to Jaroslav Halak for Saturday's game, continuing the rotation of their two goalies. Halak has only appeared in one game, suffering the loss in overtime to the Devils by allowing two goals on 31 shots. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Phil Myers (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury)