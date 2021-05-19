Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies Reliever Jojo Romero to Undergo "Tommy John" Surgery

Eagles Add Even More Tackle Depth

05/19/2021
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles officially signed another veteran to the team, this time to bolster the offensive line.

Clark, who played the last five seasons (though he had 0 snaps in 2019) with Siriani in Indianapolis, has experience at both tackle spots as both depth and as a spot starter. He could be thought of in the same vein as Big V, only he didn't get the massive contract (or start in a Super Bowl).

Coming off a torn Achilles likely hurt his free agent market and may make it more difficult for him to make the team. It would not be a surprise that his deal is much like that of Jordan Howard's - a minimum deal that has no guarantees.

Clark helps to solidify even further depth on the offensive line. The Eagles figure to have all five starters - Jordan Mailata, Issac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson - available for preseason with some excellent depth pieces like Landon Dickerson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig and Clark.

That doesn't even include the experienced Matt Pryor or guys who have shown some promise in Sua Opeta and Brett Toth. The battle for the roster spots on the offensive line (the team typically carries somewhere between 8-10) will be a big thing to watch this offseason.

With 13 guys who have realistic shots at making NFL rosters on the OL, it would not be a surprise to see Howie Roseman try to move someone via trade to try to improve the team or it's war chest while alleviating a roster crunch that might otherwise see them lose good players for nothing - especially if there are a few team that experience injuries on the offensive line during camp or the preseason.

One thing is certain with this move - the Eagles fully intend to keep Jalen Hurts protected this season.

Posted by on 05/19/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)