Eagles Add Even More Tackle Depth

Clark, who played the last five seasons (though he had 0 snaps in 2019) with Siriani in Indianapolis, has experience at both tackle spots as both depth and as a spot starter. He could be thought of in the same vein as Big V, only he didn't get the massive contract (or start in a Super Bowl).

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles officially signed another veteran to the team, this time to bolster the offensive line.

Coming off a torn Achilles likely hurt his free agent market and may make it more difficult for him to make the team. It would not be a surprise that his deal is much like that of Jordan Howard's - a minimum deal that has no guarantees.

Clark helps to solidify even further depth on the offensive line. The Eagles figure to have all five starters - Jordan Mailata, Issac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson - available for preseason with some excellent depth pieces like Landon Dickerson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig and Clark.

That doesn't even include the experienced Matt Pryor or guys who have shown some promise in Sua Opeta and Brett Toth. The battle for the roster spots on the offensive line (the team typically carries somewhere between 8-10) will be a big thing to watch this offseason.

With 13 guys who have realistic shots at making NFL rosters on the OL, it would not be a surprise to see Howie Roseman try to move someone via trade to try to improve the team or it's war chest while alleviating a roster crunch that might otherwise see them lose good players for nothing - especially if there are a few team that experience injuries on the offensive line during camp or the preseason.

One thing is certain with this move - the Eagles fully intend to keep Jalen Hurts protected this season.