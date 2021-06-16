Podcast: Making Sense of Fletcher Cox Rumors & Expanding the College Football Playoff
06/16/2021
Doc & Brett discuss the "rumors" surrounding Fletcher Cox and his status with the Eagles. Is now the time to trade the former All-Pro? Plus, will the expansion of the College Football Playoff reopen the door to conference realignment?
Supported by: Michael's Glass Co, serving the Philadelphia tri-state area since 1978! | DePaul's Table, a Modern Italian Steakhouse in the heart of Ardmore! Serving dinner daily from 5 PM - 9:30 PM, Happy Hour 4:30 - 6:30 Monday through Friday
About The Goal Line Stand: All Football! All the Time!
Mike, an Eagles fan, & Brett, a Giants fan, discuss the latest news & notes from the world of football! Analysis, interviews, & more!
Follow on Social Media
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.