Penn State

Penn State Football: Nittany Lions To Hire Tom Allen As Defensive Coordinator

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions To Hire Tom Allen As Defensive Coordinator Robert Goddin, USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions made a splash a few weeks back by bringing in a top target to be their offensive coordinator.

Unfortunately for the program, the outstanding success of DC Manny Diaz had not gone unnoticed and he has departed to become the head coach of Duke football, leaving a vacancy for defensive coordinator later in the hiring cycle than Penn State would have hoped.

James Franklin will once again opt for experience, bringing in a former head coach that just did not have success in that role. It worked excellently with Manny Diaz and the staff hopes it will work again.

This time, it seems they will be focusing on former Indiana head coach, Tom Allen.

Much like the Manny Diaz hire, his stats will not pop out at you from his previous school.

In fact, they were worse than Diaz at Miami, though that’s to be expected given the fact that Miami played in the ACC where there’s only usually one Top-10 team and Allen was at Indiana, where he had to face Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State every single year.

There is no buyout for hiring Allen, however, as he was let go earlier in the offseason so Indiana could target JMU’s staff.

Allen brings experience and potentially a longer-term option than someone like Diaz for Penn State given the point he’s at in his career.

He is also a big culture guy and that will fit well into the family atmosphere that James Franklin, his staff and the players have all worked together to create in Happy Valley.

Topics  
College Football News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Penn State

Penn State
Penn State NIL: What is it and how to support it

Penn State NIL: What is it and how to support it

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 15 2023
Penn State
NCAA Transfer Portal: Penn State Football Adds OL Alan Herron Via Transfer
NCAA Transfer Portal: Penn State Football Adds OL Alan Herron Via Transfer
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 11 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Get New Year’s Six Bid In Peach Bowl Against Ole Miss
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Get New Year’s Six Bid In Peach Bowl Against Ole Miss
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 3 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football: How Much Will Andy Kotelnicki Make With Nittany Lions
Penn State Football: How Much Will Andy Kotelnicki Make With Nittany Lions
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Dec 1 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football Coaches: Nittany Lions To Hire Andy Kotelnicki As Offensive Coordinator
Penn State Football Coaches: Nittany Lions To Hire Andy Kotelnicki As Offensive Coordinator
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 30 2023
Penn State
Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Nittany Lions Earn Huge Commitment From Miles Goodman
Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Nittany Lions Earn Huge Commitment From Miles Goodman
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 7 2023
Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Brady O’Hara, Third Commit In As Many Days
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Brady O’Hara, Third Commit In As Many Days
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 26 2023
Go to top button