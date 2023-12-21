Penn State

Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Xxavier Thomas To 2025 Class

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Xxavier Thomas To 2025 Class

Following a very low drama national signing day on Wednesday in which Penn State inked all 25 of their 2024 recruits without anyone wavering, the program has turned more attention to their next recruiting class.

Adding to their 2025 class, the Nittany Lions received a commitment from DB Xxavier Thomas on Thursday.

While Thomas was also being recruited by programs like Akron, he is not the type of commitment that many Penn State fans are used to seeing – he is currently not ranked by the 247Sports rankings.

That doesn’t necessarily mean much, however.

Fans are surely excited by five-star tight end Luke Reynolds signing with the 2024 class. Back when he committed to PSU in Match, he was ranked as the 911th overall player. He fell all the way to 1000 a month or so later. At the time of his signing, 247 now has him ranked as the 27th player in the entire class.

Thomas will likely see himself move up the recruiting rankings as more analysts begin to key in more on him now that they know he is committed to Penn State and have that note to watch for him when reviewing game tape.

A DB (and receiver) out of Pittsburgh, he joins the already committed Brady O’Hara coming from the region as well as Anthony Speca (LB) and Peter Gonzalez (WR) who just signed yesterday as part of the 2024 class from his very high school.

Along with Tiqwai Hayes, the Pittsburgh area duo give the Nittany Lions three commitments from PA in the 2025 class.

Overall, Penn State now has seven commitments (three players currently listed as blue-chip recruits) in their upcoming class which currently stands as the eighth best in the nation.

 

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
